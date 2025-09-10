Dynamis Estate Wines Named a 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award Nominee for American Winery of the Year

Logo for Dynamis Estate Wines

Dynamis Estate Wines earns national recognition as a 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award nominee for American Winery of the Year.

From day one, we combined Burgundian discipline with Appalachian resilience, and today our wines carry both precision and soul.” — Matheson Worrell

JONESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamis Estate Wines , a luxury winery perched 1,640 feet above sea level in North Carolina’s Brushy Mountains, has been nominated for American Winery of the Year in Wine Enthusiast’s prestigious Wine Star Awards. The nomination marks a milestone moment as the estate celebrates ten years since planting its first vines.From farm to bottle, Dynamis has embraced a guiding philosophy of Soil to Soul. Every wine is crafted with intention, rooted in place, and elevated by design. Guided by the belief that tradition is best honored through innovation, co-founders and winemakers Matheson Worrell and Katy Kidd have combined classic Old-World techniques with modern precision to craft wines that reflect both heritage and progress. Their shared vision has shaped a portfolio centered on Cabernet-driven reds and expressive Fumé Blancs, barrel-aged Sauvignon Blancs that capture the voice of the mountain and embody the estate’s promise of High Altitude, Higher Standards.“This recognition validates the vision we had long ago to create world-class wines that speak with the voice of this mountain,” said Matheson Worrell. “From day one, we combined Burgundian discipline with Appalachian resilience, and today our wines carry both precision and soul.”For Katy Kidd, the honor highlights Dynamis’s role in shaping the future of American wine. “Our philosophy is to respect the foundations of winemaking while finding new ways to elevate expression. Whether through our Fumé Blanc program or small-lot fermentations that highlight nuance, our work is about innovation rooted in heritage. To now stand on this stage also reflects the importance of diverse voices leading the next chapter of wine.”Joseph Geller, Manager of Vineyards and Orchards, emphasized the mountain as the foundation of Dynamis’ success. “The altitude, rocky soils, sloped topography, and the rhythm of warm days and cool nights teach us patience and reward us with fruit of rare intensity. Our responsibility has been to tend the land with care, integrating orchards and pollinators into the estate’s ecosystem. This nomination is proof that honoring the land yields extraordinary wines.”Dynamis’ nomination for the 2025 Wine Star Award as American Winery of the Year positions the estate among the nation’s most respected producers and affirms its role in bringing East Coast winemaking to the forefront. From its mountain lodge, where sweeping vistas invite guests to share in the story of the mountain, to its acclaimed portfolio of wines, Dynamis reflects the promise that the pinnacle of American luxury winemaking is being defined in the rising heights of North Carolina.About Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star AwardsNow in its 26th year, the Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards stand as one of the most prestigious honors in the global beverage industry. The annual awards recognize the visionaries, innovators, and leaders shaping the future of wine and spirits. Nominees are selected by Wine Enthusiast’s editorial, events, marketing, and sales teams for their influence, impact, and commitment to excellence. The 2025 winners will be announced in November.About Dynamis Estate WinesFounded in 2019, with its first vines planted in 2015, Dynamis Estate Wines is a luxury winery on a 1,500-acre estate in North Carolina’s Brushy Mountains. At 1,640 feet above sea level, its vineyards grow on thin soils of schist and gneiss, where cool nights and warm days create fruit of remarkable intensity and purity. The name Dynamis, from the Greek word for “strength” and “potential,” reflects both the enduring character of the mountain and the vision to craft wines of power, balance, and elegance.Co-owners Matheson Worrell, Katy Kidd, and Joseph Geller combine expertise across winemaking, vineyard management, and estate stewardship. Matheson and Katy bring complementary strengths as winemakers, blending Old World techniques with modern precision to craft Cabernet-based reds, Fumé Blancs, and limited-production bottlings for the wine club. Joseph manages the vineyards and orchards, ensuring that each vintage reflects the integrity of the land and the unique character of the mountain terroir.

