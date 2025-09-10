Renew Texas Family Chiropractic Introduces Digital X-Rays for Enhanced Patient Care

Renew Texas Family Chiropractic X-Ray Room Renew Texas Family Chiropractic XRay Room Why X-rays are important in Chiropractic Care

Patients in Bulverde-Spring Branch, Texas Can Now Access Modern Digital X-Rays for Personalized Chiropractic Care That Reveal Root Causes And Track Progress.

Our guiding principle is 'to see is to know, not to see is to guess,' and we simply won't guess when it comes to our patients' health” — Dr. Kimberly Ramcharan

BULVERDE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Texas Family Chiropractic announced today its commitment to evidence-guided chiropractic care using on-site digital X-rays to help families across the San Antonio area get clearer answers, faster relief, and longer-lasting results. By visualizing the spine and surrounding structures, the clinic’s doctors can identify the true source of pain or dysfunction and tailor care plans for each individual.“Our guiding principle is 'to see is to know, not to see is to guess,' and we simply won't guess when it comes to our patients' health,” said Dr. Kimberly Ramcharan, lead chiropractor and owner of Renew Texas Family Chiropractic. “Digital X-rays let us see what hands alone can’t, so we can make precise, personalized adjustments and track real, measurable progress over time.”Why X-Rays Are Important in Chiropractic CareReveal the Root Cause: Digital images can show postural changes, misalignments, degenerative changes, previous injuries, and structural patterns that contribute to pain, mobility limits, or nerve irritation.Guide a Safer, Smarter Plan: When imaging is clinically appropriate, X-rays help determine whether chiropractic adjustments are suitable and which techniques will be most effective.Measure Progress Objectively: Before-and-after comparisons provide confidence that your plan is working—and inform refinements when needed.Speed and Convenience: On-site imaging means fewer referrals, faster answers, and the ability to start a targeted plan without delay.Safe, Sensible, Family-First ImagingRenew Texas Family Chiropractic follows a “necessary and minimal” approach to imaging—and we do not take X-rays on children under 12 or on pregnant/expecting moms. For all other patients, X-rays are recommended only when the history, exam, or age-specific presentation indicates that imaging will meaningfully influence the care plan. Our modern digital equipment captures high-quality images efficiently while adhering to strict safety protocols and appropriate shielding.“Parents appreciate that we’re conservative about imaging and transparent about why—and for whom—we recommend it,” said Dr. Kimberly Ramcharan. “When X-rays are truly warranted, they give us clarity and help us focus on the safest, most effective path forward.”Who Benefits From Chiropractic X-RaysAdults with Chronic or Recurrent Pain: Identify underlying structural changes and tailor corrective strategies.Auto and Sports Injuries: Visualize trauma-related findings to guide return-to-activity plans.Neck and Low-Back Issues: Distinguish between soft-tissue strain and structural factors that may need a modified approach.Postnatal Care: Gentle adjustments can help restore pelvic alignment and address the new biomechanical stresses from childbirth.Seniors: Assess bone quality and degenerative changes to ensure a gentle, appropriate technique.What to Expect at Renew Texas Family ChiropracticThorough Consultation & Exam: Your first visit includes a detailed history and functional testing.X-Rays When Appropriate: If imaging is likely to change your plan, digital X-rays are taken on-site.Report of Findings: On your follow-up visit, your doctor reviews the images, explains the root cause in clear terms, and recommends a personalized care plan.Targeted, Gentle Techniques: Our doctors draw from a range of methods—such as Diversified, Thompson Drop, Activator/ArthroStim, Upper Cervical, and postural/neurological approaches—to match your needs and comfort level.Progress You Can See: Re-evaluations and comparative imaging (when indicated) help confirm improvement and support long-term wellness.A Mission of Faith, Hope, Love, and HealingRenew Texas Family Chiropractic serves the Bulverde/Spring Branch community and greater San Antonio region with a family-centered, X-ray-informed approach that prioritizes safety, clarity, and results. The clinic accepts many insurance plans and welcomes patients of all ages, including pediatric and prenatal chiropractic care.About Renew Texas Family ChiropracticRenew Texas Family Chiropractic is an award-winning, family-focused clinic dedicated to restoring balance, mobility, and overall wellness through root-cause chiropractic care. Using on-site digital X-rays, advanced assessment tools, and a spectrum of gentle techniques, the team delivers personalized plans for infants, children, adults, athletes, and seniors. Located in Bulverde/Spring Branch and serving the greater San Antonio area, Renew Texas Family Chiropractic offers convenient scheduling and insurance support.

