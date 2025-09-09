Samer Habbas & Associates Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Best Lawyers® Editions

Four attorneys from Samer Habbas & Associates recognized in the 2026 Best Lawyers® editions for excellence across personal injury and business law.

We are proud to see Adam, Elias, and Harlie recognized for their hard work and professionalism. Being included in the Best Lawyers® publications reflects their commitment to legal excellence” — Samer Habbas

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates is pleased to announce that attorneys from the firm have been recognized in the 2026 editions of The Best Lawyers in Americaand Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America.The 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in Americahonors attorneys who have been selected through a peer-review process for their outstanding professional excellence. In addition, several attorneys from the firm have been recognized in the sixth edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America, which highlights attorneys earlier in their careers who exhibit exceptional promise and dedication to their legal practice.Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America(2026 Edition):- Samer S. Habbas (Irvine, CA) – Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (recognized since 2018)- Adam C. Kocaj (Corona, CA) – Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (recognized since 2026)Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America (2026 Edition):- Elias Fakhoury (Irvine, CA) – Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (recognized since 2026)- Harlie Pollock (San Diego, CA) – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation - Defendants (recognized since 2026)Managing Partner Samer Habbas commented, “We are proud to see Adam, Elias, and Harlie recognized for their hard work and professionalism. Being included in the Best Lawyerspublications reflects their commitment to legal excellence and client service.”This recognition reflects the continued dedication of the Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates to high standards in personal injury law and related practice areas across California.About Best LawyersFor more than forty years, Best Lawyershas been one of the most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession. Recognition by Best Lawyersis based entirely on peer review, and it is considered a significant professional honor. For more information, visit https://www.bestlawyers.com About the Law Offices of Samer Habbas & AssociatesServing clients throughout Orange County, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and surrounding communities, the Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates has recovered over $380 million for clients in cases involving negligence, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury. The firm’s attorneys bring a results-oriented, client-focused approach to every case. For more information, visit www.habbaspilaw.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.