Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority Reissues Request for Proposals for Long-Term Propane Supply

WAPA CEO Karl Knight

Securing reliable energy for the territory's future through stable propane partnerships

This RFP represents a serious and necessary step in safeguarding the energy future of our community.” — Karl Knight, WAPA CEO

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) announced the release of a request for proposals seeking qualified suppliers to provide long-term propane supply for the territory's power generation needs. This initiative marks an important step in ensuring a reliable, cost-stable energy future for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands.Interested parties can review the full RFP and submission details at the website: https://www.viwapa.vi/news-information/business-opportunities WAPA's pursuit of a long-term propane supply partner is designed to stabilize fuel costs, strengthen energy security, and improve overall service reliability. The selected supplier will be expected to demonstrate proven capabilities in the safe transport and delivery of propane across ocean routes, as well as the ability to meet the territory's ongoing energy demands."This RFP represents a serious and necessary step in safeguarding the energy future of our community," said Karl Knight, chief executive officer and executive director of the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority. "Securing a stable, long-term propane supply means we can better control costs, protect against fuel volatility and deliver more reliable power to the people of the Virgin Islands. This is not just a procurement process - it's a commitment to the resilience and well-being of our territory."WAPA is encouraging all qualified suppliers to submit proposals in accordance with the RFP requirements and deadlines, including the Site Tour Registration deadline of Friday, September 19, 2025.For more information and to access the full RFP, visit https://www.viwapa.vi/news-information/business-opportunities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.