Reverse Med Bar to Host Self Care Saturday Event at The Health Collective

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reverse Med Bar will host Self Care Saturday, a community wellness event designed to encourage relaxation and education about modern aesthetic and wellness treatments.The event will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at The Health Collective, 10670 N Central Expy, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75231.The event is free to attend and will feature guided tours of the Reverse Med Bar office, light refreshments, and opportunities for guests to explore treatment options through live demonstrations. Attendees will also have access to event-only specials, raffle prizes, and package offers available during the event.Event HighlightsLive Demonstrations and Education: Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about a range of advanced treatments:- Candela Matrix Pro: A fractional radiofrequency device used to improve skin texture and firmness.- Exceed Microneedling: A precision microneedling system designed to stimulate natural collagen production.- Sublative Skin Rejuvenation: A treatment aimed at reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and skin irregularities through energy-based technology.- Letybo: A botulinum toxin injectable treatment used in the reduction of dynamic wrinkles.Clinical educators will explain how each treatment works, provide information about safety and expected outcomes, and answer audience questions.Event Specials:- Purchase 3 Matrix Pro or Sublative treatments and receive 1 complimentary Letybo area.- Purchase 3 Core Intima treatments and receive 1 complimentary pelvic floor session.- Purchase 3 Exceed Microneedling treatments and receive 1 complimentary Salmon PDRN add-on.Raffle Prizes and Giveaways: Guests will be entered to win wellness-focused raffle prizes.Refreshments: Light snacks and beverages will be served.Statement from the Founder“At Reverse Med Bar, we view self-care as an essential part of overall well-being,” said Shirley Tran, Founder of Reverse Med Bar. “Self Care Saturday offers the community an opportunity to pause, connect, and learn about innovations in aesthetics and wellness in a supportive environment.”Event DetailsWhat: Self Care Saturday, hosted by Reverse Med Bar at The Health CollectiveWhen: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PMWhere: The Health Collective, 10670 N Central Expy, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75231Admission: Free, RSVP encouraged, walk-ins welcomeRSVP Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/reverse-med-bars-self-care-saturday-tickets-1660062123499?aff=oddtdtcreator About Reverse Med BarReverse Med Bar provides advanced medical aesthetics and wellness treatments designed to help clients look and feel their best. Services range from skin rejuvenation and anti-aging solutions to women’s health treatments, delivered with a focus on safety, personalization, and proven results.Contact Reverse Med Bar for more information:Website: www.reversemedbar.com Email: info@reversemedbar.comPhone: 972-280-7997Address: 10670 N Central Expy, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75231

