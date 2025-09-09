Reverse Med Bar to Host Self Care Saturday Event at The Health Collective
Reverse Med Bar Hosts Self Care Saturday at The Health Collective in Dallas featuring exclusive specials, live demos, raffle prizes, and more on September 13th.
The event will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at The Health Collective, 10670 N Central Expy, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75231.
The event is free to attend and will feature guided tours of the Reverse Med Bar office, light refreshments, and opportunities for guests to explore treatment options through live demonstrations. Attendees will also have access to event-only specials, raffle prizes, and package offers available during the event.
Event Highlights
Live Demonstrations and Education: Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about a range of advanced treatments:
- Candela Matrix Pro: A fractional radiofrequency device used to improve skin texture and firmness.
- Exceed Microneedling: A precision microneedling system designed to stimulate natural collagen production.
- Sublative Skin Rejuvenation: A treatment aimed at reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and skin irregularities through energy-based technology.
- Letybo: A botulinum toxin injectable treatment used in the reduction of dynamic wrinkles.
Clinical educators will explain how each treatment works, provide information about safety and expected outcomes, and answer audience questions.
Event Specials:
- Purchase 3 Matrix Pro or Sublative treatments and receive 1 complimentary Letybo area.
- Purchase 3 Core Intima treatments and receive 1 complimentary pelvic floor session.
- Purchase 3 Exceed Microneedling treatments and receive 1 complimentary Salmon PDRN add-on.
Raffle Prizes and Giveaways: Guests will be entered to win wellness-focused raffle prizes.
Refreshments: Light snacks and beverages will be served.
Statement from the Founder
“At Reverse Med Bar, we view self-care as an essential part of overall well-being,” said Shirley Tran, Founder of Reverse Med Bar. “Self Care Saturday offers the community an opportunity to pause, connect, and learn about innovations in aesthetics and wellness in a supportive environment.”
Event Details
What: Self Care Saturday, hosted by Reverse Med Bar at The Health Collective
When: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Where: The Health Collective, 10670 N Central Expy, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75231
Admission: Free, RSVP encouraged, walk-ins welcome
RSVP Link: www.eventbrite.com/e/reverse-med-bars-self-care-saturday-tickets-1660062123499?aff=oddtdtcreator
About Reverse Med Bar
Reverse Med Bar provides advanced medical aesthetics and wellness treatments designed to help clients look and feel their best. Services range from skin rejuvenation and anti-aging solutions to women’s health treatments, delivered with a focus on safety, personalization, and proven results.
Contact Reverse Med Bar for more information:
Website: www.reversemedbar.com
Email: info@reversemedbar.com
Phone: 972-280-7997
Address: 10670 N Central Expy, Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75231
Shirley Tran
Reverse Med Bar
+1 972-280-7997
info@reversemedbar.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.