Marc Harwell Elected President of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel

Veteran Tennessee trial lawyer and mediator named to lead nation’s premier defense and corporate counsel association

I am humbled to join a long line of dedicated leaders and eager to work with my fellow members to strengthen our profession.” — Marc Harwell

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Harwell , a nationally respected trial lawyer, mediator, and founding member of Harwell & Hurst, PLLC, has been elected President of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel (FDCC) Founded in 1936, the FDCC is an invitation-only organization of leading civil defense litigators, corporate counsel, and insurance industry executives from across the United States and around the world. Known for its rigorous selection process, the FDCC admits only those who demonstrate the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and collegiality.Harwell is only the fifth FDCC President in the organization’s nearly 90-year history to hail from Tennessee. His election reflects his decades-long dedication to excellence in the practice of law, his leadership in advancing the profession, and his commitment to fostering collaboration among legal and corporate counsel worldwide.“It is a tremendous honor to be elected President of the FDCC,” said Harwell. “I am humbled to join a long line of dedicated leaders and eager to work with my fellow members to strengthen our profession, uphold the highest standards of advocacy, and continue the FDCC’s tradition of service to its members and the communities we serve.”Harwell’s one-year term as President began on August 1, 2025.About the FDCCThe Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel (FDCC) was established in 1936 to unite the most trusted leaders in civil defense litigation, corporate law, and insurance. Membership is by invitation only, and each member is carefully vetted for skill, professionalism, and integrity. The FDCC is dedicated to promoting excellence, sharing knowledge, and fostering collegiality within the legal community worldwide. Learn more at www.thefederation.org

