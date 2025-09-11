Introducing Siena & June’s First Collection

Meet the Spring Long-Sleeve Blouse by #SienaJune

Sustainable design meets refined simplicity and feminine artistry

Our collection is born from spirit of discovery and storytelling. Crafted to embody lasting beauty and sophisticated ease, I hope these pieces inspire a sense of freedom, adventure, and imagination” — Olga, the founder

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siena & June Unveils Its New Collection: A Celebratory Ode to Quiet Luxury, Feminine Expression, and The Spirit of Discovery — Siena & June, an international collective of female designers dedicated to celebrating the feminine form through artistry and sustainability, announces the debut of its collection. The new collection marries enduring feminine elegance with bohemian charm, while also holding comfort as the ultimate luxury.Every Woman is a Work of ArtRooted in the philosophy that every woman is her own masterpiece, Siena & June’s latest offerings embody refined simplicity, poetic silhouettes, artisanal accents, and sumptuous fabrics. The collection draws inspiration from classical art, nature, and diverse cultural heritage—blending rich palettes, rhythmic lines, and handcrafted detail into pieces that highlight the natural beauty of all women.Pieces that Inspire a Sense of Freedom, Adventure, and ImaginationThe debut collection features playful dresses with lyrical lines, such as the Hyacinth Dress, sophisticated blouses with culturally inspired details, such as the Ana, and striking artisanal jewelry pieces, such as the Caiman Cuff in Rose Quartz. For those seeking classic staples, the Dana button-up offers simplicity with thoughtful details. Created for moments that stir the soul—be it meandering through historic cobbled streets abroad or embracing the simple joys of daily life.A Muse in Motion — Inspired by the Flaming JuneSiena & June’s found its inaugural muse in Frederic Leighton’s Flaming June. This painting captures a young woman embracing a moment of serenity, as a vibrant orange dress flows harmoniously around her. The essence of Flaming June inspired the brand’s commitment to simple elegance, poetic lines, and luxurious comfort. Siena & June also drew inspiration from the warm hue of Siena—a color rooted in the historic Tuscan town renowned for its clay craftsmanship, as well as its sustainable approach to creation.About Siena & June: A Diverse Collective of Visionary Female Designers Who Find Inspiration in Art, Heritage, and Sustainable CraftsmanshipSiena & June collaborates globally with talented women artisans who all share a commitment to sustainable fashion - crafted through small-batch collections, and sourced from local and natural materials.• Sruti Dalmia — Born in Kolkata and shaped by influences across India, England, Singapore, and Myanmar, Sruti’s rich tapestry of textures reimagines the traditional Indian sari into modern, fluid silhouettes rooted in cultural depth.• Sashka Project — Founded by Alexandra Dohlemann, the Ukrainian-inspired tapestries are a woven journey of heritage, comfort, and meaningful craftsmanship - brought to life in delicate blouses that inspire both a sense of ease and elevation.• Ann-Née — Founded by Alexia Nokovitch, Ann-Née creates exceptional silk jewelry that blurs the boundary between accessory and art. Each piece is meticulously crafted in Paris, featuring hand-drawn designs printed on sumptuous silk, transforming storytelling into wearable artistry. Each piece can be adjusted by the wearer, adding versatility and range to the collection.You Are the MuseSiena & June invites women worldwide to awaken their inner muse, explore their style, and embrace the quiet confidence that comes with authentic self-expression. This collection is more than a wardrobe update, it’s an invitation to embody a lifestyle rooted in artistry, adventurous travel, mindfulness, and the power of the feminine spirit.About Siena & JuneSiena & June is a global collective of female designers dedicated to celebrating the feminine form through artistry and sustainable craftsmanship. Inspired by art, heritage, and nature, the brand creates small-batch apparel and jewelry that embody quiet luxury, self-expression, and timeless elegance.

