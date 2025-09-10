MSPCentric Emerges from Stealth to Transform PSA Integrations and Ecosystem Access for Channel Vendors

MSPCentric

Founded by industry veteran Colin Knox, MSPCentric launches with SonicWall, DNSFilter, and others as customers, redefining how vendors scale in the IT channel.

Vendors that fail to deliver strong PSA integrations risk being sidelined by MSPs who demand seamless workflows. MSPCentric is an answer to giving vendors the ecosystem integrations they need.” — Jay McBain

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MSPCentric , a new venture founded by channel leader and serial entrepreneur Colin Knox , officially emerged from stealth today, announcing its mission to solve one of the IT channel’s most pressing challenges: PSA integrations. Launching with customers including SonicWall, DNSFilter, and others, MSPCentric is positioned to help vendors accelerate growth, scale faster, and deliver richer experiences for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Currently supporting Autotask, ConnectWise, HaloPSA, Kaseya BMS, Pulseway, and Syncro.Solving a Decades-Old Pain PointAs an MSP founder, Knox experienced firsthand the frustration of hiring developers just to connect systems. Later, while building Passportal (acquired by SolarWinds / N-able), and leading Gradient MSP, Knox recognized a recurring theme: vendors struggled to deliver seamless PSA integrations while trying to focus on building their best-of-breed products.“PSA integrations have long been the hidden tax of the channel,” said Colin Knox, CEO & Co-founder of MSPCentric. “They’re costly, time-consuming, and difficult to maintain. Yet they’re essential for MSP adoption and success. MSPCentric exists to remove that barrier for vendors and empower them to win bigger and faster with MSPs.”Industry Leaders Weigh InChannel influencer and leading industry analyst Jay McBain praised the launch:“The IT channel is at a critical inflection point. Vendors that fail to deliver strong, scalable PSA integrations risk being sidelined by MSPs who demand seamless workflows. MSPCentric is an answer to a vital need, giving vendors the ecosystem integrations they need without derailing their product roadmap.”Trusted by Leading VendorsMSPCentric’s approach is already resonating with top vendors.SonicWall, a global leader in cybersecurity, partnered early with MSPCentric.“MSPCentric helped turn SonicWall’s third-party integrations into a competitive edge for our MSP partners,” said Edward Cohen, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Emerging Growth at SonicWall. “With the PSA Hub, SonicWall has unified management across the top PSA platforms in a way no other vendor does – simpler, faster and at lower costs. This allows MSPs to spend less time on integration and more time serving customers.”DNSFilter, another early customer, echoed the sentiment.“As we expand our channel presence, working with MSPCentric was a no-brainer,” said Shawn Brady, Senior Vice President of Sales at DNSFilter. “They’re helping us deliver the integrations that matter most to MSPs — faster, richer, and more reliably than we could achieve on our own.”PSA Platforms Welcome the MovePSA providers themselves see MSPCentric as a valuable ally in strengthening the broader channel ecosystem."Having an integrated PSA is critical for the MSP community. That’s why Autotask has over 350 vendor integrations and we’re excited to see MSPCentric making strides to expand even further, helping build a stronger, more connected ecosystem," said Kevin Sequeira, General Manager of IT Operations and Kaseya 365 Ops, Kaseya.“As a modern PSA platform, we know how critical integrations are to an MSP’s day-to-day operations. Vendors that can’t deliver seamless, scalable integrations risk slowing down MSP adoption,” said Tim Bowers, CEO at HaloPSA. “MSPCentric’s approach takes the complexity out of the process, making it easier for vendors to meet MSP expectations while allowing us to focus on innovating the core HaloPSA experience. It’s exactly the kind of collaboration the channel needs right now.”A New Era for Vendors and MSPsWith PSA integrations becoming table stakes for MSP adoption, MSPCentric provides vendors with a scalable solution to:• Accelerate time-to-market for new integrations.• Enhance vendor-MSP relationships with richer workflows.• Lower integration costs and complexity, freeing teams to focus on core innovation.“PSA integrations aren’t just checkboxes, they’re critical to vendor success in the channel,” added Knox. “Our mission is simple: make integrations frictionless, so vendors and MSPs alike can thrive.”About MSPCentricMSPCentric helps channel vendors scale faster by building and maintaining rich PSA integrations that MSPs demand, unlocking access to the most popular ecosystems. Founded by industry leader Colin Knox, MSPCentric eliminates the costly burden of integration development so vendors can focus on building their best-of-breed products, while MSPs enjoy seamless experiences that drive efficiency and growth.Learn more at www.mspcentric.io

