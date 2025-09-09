Becco Bags Welcomes former Roller Rabbit CEO, Andrew Seibert, as Strategic Advisor to Fuel Next Phase of Global Growth

One Bag. Endless Vibes.

Becco Bags: Redefining personalized style with backpacks and accessories — now guided by Andrew Seibert, former CEO of Roller Rabbit.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Becco Bags, the fast-growing lifestyle brand redefining personalization in backpacks and accessories, today announced the appointment of Andrew Seibert, former CEO of Roller Rabbit, as a strategic advisor. His arrival comes at a pivotal moment, as Becco Bags accelerates its global expansion following proven retail success.Since launching in 2023, Becco Bags has gained remarkable momentum—growing nationally through its DTC site, wholesale partnerships and first brick-and-mortar store in Cleveland, Ohio, and expanding its presence on the world stage. The brand’s debut at Harrods in London in August, 2023 has made it the #1 selling children’s brand for the retailer for the second year in a row, cementing Becco’s reputation as a category leader. Expanding across the Middle East, Becco has launched successful pop-ups at Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Tryano in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia—bringing its unique approach to personalization to enthusiasts across multiple continents.“Becco Bags was founded on the belief that self-expression should be fun, functional, and easy to access,” said Caitlin Osborne, Founder of Becco Bags. “Our growth in both the U.S. and international markets has proven that vision resonates deeply with customers. Andrew’s expertise in scaling global consumer brands makes him the ideal partner to help us write the next chapter of our story.”Seibert, who revitalized Roller Rabbit into a profitable global lifestyle business, will focus on refining Becco’s strategic roadmap, strengthening retail partnerships, and guiding the company through its next phase of growth. One thing that stood out to Osborne was his ability to convert Roller Rabbit from a product brand to a lifestyle brand.“Becco Bags has tapped into something truly extraordinary—a product that’s playful, endlessly customizable, and loved across generations,” said Andrew Seibert. “I’m excited to help Caitlin and her team build on their momentum and shape Becco into a global household name.”Becco Bags’ tagline, “One Bag. Endless Vibes.”, reflects its mission to empower kids, teens, and individuals of all ages to tell their own stories through personalization. With Seibert’s guidance, the company is poised to expand into new categories and continue its rapid rise as a leader in the lifestyle accessories market.About Becco BagsBecco Bags is a modern lifestyle brand built on the power of personalization. Featuring a signature hook-and-loop patch system, Becco products let customers mix, match, and reinvent their bags to reflect their evolving style. From its Cleveland flagship store to Harrods London and luxury retailers across the Middle East, Becco Bags is redefining what it means to carry a bag that’s truly your own.

