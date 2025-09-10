Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,926 in the last 365 days.

Horse Owners and Equine Enthusiasts Nationwide Can Now Order Gilly’s Magic Muffins Online

Gilly's Magic Muffins logo

Gilly’s Storefront Provides Synergy to U.S. Retail Network Expansion of Homemade, Small-batch Horse Treats

The new Gilly's Magic Muffins' online storefront serves all: a convenient shopping experience for customers and expanded attention for our branded in-store shopping experience.”
— Lee Rech
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilly’s Magic Muffins, known for its homemade, small-batch approach to horse treats, is excited to introduce its newly available online storefront for consumers. The convenient shopping cart functionality on the Gilly’s site is a significant addition to the growth of its home-spun manufacturing operation since launching in 2023, with independent equestrian retailers and suppliers now located throughout the United States.

“I’m witnessing firsthand the joy between the horse and rider for our delicious, homemade muffins,” said Lee Rech, founder and owner of Gilly’s Magic Muffins, and a passionate equestrian herself.

Having built a strong network of independent equestrian retailers and supply stores that carry the treats nationwide, Rech is often approached by equine enthusiasts at the stable or on show grounds who don’t always have access to local retailers. The newly available storefront is an immediate answer, while also meant to bring more exposure to Gilly’s Magic Muffins’ loyal base of independent retailers.

“Everyone benefits, including our beloved horses and pony partners,” exclaims Rech. “The new online storefront serves all: a convenient shopping experience for customers and expanded attention for our branded in-store shopping experience. It also complements the purpose and opportunity of our effective direct marketing, ambassador, and sampling programs. Everything aligns with the values and mission of our Gilly’s Magic Muffins team.”

Gilly’s Magic Muffins are crafted from the finest, natural ingredients, with a little something special in the middle to provide an enjoyable treat for horses and ponies. Gilly’s unwavering commitment to excellence, combined with an innovative product line, has already earned it a loyal customer base and industry praise.

# # #

Lee Rech
GILLY'S MAGIC MUFFINS
+1 801-556-8423
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

Pretzel Begging for Gilly's Magic Muffins

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Horse Owners and Equine Enthusiasts Nationwide Can Now Order Gilly’s Magic Muffins Online

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more