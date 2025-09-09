Gauteng Roads and Transport attains clean audit opinion

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has attained a clean audit opinion for the 2024/25 financial year. This marks the first time the Department has achieved this milestone.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela welcomed the outcome as a reflection of the Department’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and prudent financial management.

“This is a historic moment for us as a Department. It hasn’t been an easy journey and credit must go to the collective efforts of management, officials and stakeholders.”

The clean audit opinion also reflects the Department’s unwavering determination and dedication and sets a benchmark for transparent and accountable governance.

MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasised that while the Department celebrates this milestone, the focus now shifts to sustaining good governance.

“Clean audits must become the new normal, not a once-off event.”

She added that this achievement is not just about numbers, it is about accountability, integrity, and serving the people of Gauteng with honesty.

“This achievement proves that clean governance and strong financial management translate into better service delivery.”

“We are not just managing and building roads and transport networks, we are enhancing public trust. This clean audit belongs to the people of Gauteng and demonstrates that every rand is accounted for, managed responsibly and used for intended purpose,” said the MEC.

The Department has, in recent years, strengthened governance systems, tightened internal controls and prioritised consequence management.

“This clean audit demonstrates those efforts are yielding results and the Department is firmly on course to deliver on its mandate – a modern, reliable, and safe transport system for people of Gauteng,” the MEC concluded.

