Western Cape Economic Development and Tourism on blended finance catalyst for agricultural transformation

The Western Cape Government Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, addressed over 250 farmers and stakeholders at the national Department of Agriculture’s Blended Finance Roadshow, held in Paarl in the Drakenstein Municipality.

The event, held on 9 September 2025, marked a significant milestone in the Western Cape Government’s ongoing efforts to support the commercialisation of black producers and transform the agricultural sector.

Minister Meyer welcomed the initiative, describing the Blended Finance Scheme as a “game-changer” for emerging and smallholder farmers. “This model is about unlocking opportunity. It combines the strength of government grants with the discipline of private sector finance to empower our farmers to grow, compete, and thrive,” he said.

The Blended Finance Scheme, spearheaded by the national Department of Agriculture in partnership with financial institutions such as Land Bank and ABSA, is designed to reduce financial risk while enhancing access to capital. It targets historically disadvantaged individuals, particularly women, youth, and people with disabilities, and supports investments in infrastructure, mechanisation, and value-adding enterprises.

Minister Meyer emphasised the Western Cape’s commitment to agricultural transformation, food security, and rural development. “We are not just investing in farms; we are investing in people, in communities, and in the future of our province.”

The roadshow brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including 122 farmers from across the province’s eight districts, commodity organisations, extension practitioners, and representatives from the private sector. The event also featured a welcome address by Drakenstein Executive Mayor, Stephen Korabie, and showcased the province’s key agricultural commodities aligned with the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan (AAMP), including deciduous fruit, wine grapes, citrus, grains, poultry, and red meat.

Minister Meyer concluded by encouraging farmers to seize the opportunity presented by the scheme. “This is your time. Let us walk this journey together—government, financiers, and farmers—to build a more inclusive, competitive, and sustainable agricultural sector.”

