Swedish fintech DealPotential closes $1.1M seed bridge round at $15M valuation to expand in Asia and North America.

SWEDEN, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fintech company DealPotential , with the AI-driven Private Market Intelligence solution, today announced the successful closing of its seed bridge round, raising approximately US$1.1M at a US$15M valuation.The round was backed by a number of Family Offices as well as existing investors who increased their commitments.The funds will be used to support ongoing operations and to fuel international market expansion, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and North America.DealPotential stands out in the market by offering a broader and more user-friendly data solution for the private market compared to its competitors, making complex information accessible and actionable through AI.The company differentiates itself primarily through its“DP Due Diligence Intelligence” module which has become the most valued feature among clients and is widely recognized as its strongest competitive edge.The company primarily serves Venture capital and Private equity firms, Investment banks, M&A advisors, and Corporate finance teams.– “We have now successfully completed our first phase, which has been about building a product that the market both needs, wants, and is willing to pay for.I am deeply grateful for the trust we receive from both new and existing investors who believe in our vision to position ourselves as a true challenger to the more established and traditional players in our industry. We are a relatively small but highly effective and cost-efficient team, proving that determination and a clear vision can be enough to compete with the very biggest. I am very much looking forward to the next phase for DealPotential, where we will also begin to grow through acquisitions,”said Daniel Antonsson, Founder & CEO of DealPotential.This milestone marks a steppingstone towards a larger fundraising round planned for 2026, enabling further expansion and M&A-driven growth, in line with DealPotential’s ambition to become the AI-driven Bloomberg for the private market.Press contact:

