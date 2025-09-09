MDC October walking programs provide nature connections in three St. Louis City parks

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to reconnect with nature through its “Take a Walk in the Park” series this October. These low-impact, guided walks offer a fun way to enjoy the outdoors while learning about St. Louis’s natural and cultural heritage.

Led by MDC Education staff, each walk highlights the unique environment, history, and conservation efforts of three St. Louis City parks. Participants will discover native flora and fauna, explore local stories, and experience the benefits of outdoor activity—including improved physical health, mental clarity, and emotional well-being. These walks will range from 1.5 to three miles and are accessible to mobility aids and strollers. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome to join the adventure.

“Fall is a great time to time to get outside and experience what makes our city parks special. These walks will be a fun way to explore nature and reap the benefits of spending time outdoors,” said Mary Fuller, MDC Conservation Educator.

Each walking program is free, however advanced online registration is required. The following is a list of “Take a Walk in the Park” events, along with registration links:

North Riverfront Park, Thursday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m.: The northernmost park in St. Louis City, this park is located along the banks of the Mississippi River. This walk will be approximately three miles, with the option to add more distance along the Mississippi Greenway. This walk will showcase the work being done with MDC partner Great Rivers Greenway. Register here: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ok5.

Lafayette Park, Thursday, Oct. 9, 9:00 a.m.: One of St. Louis’s oldest parks, this park combines historic elements and architecture with natural beauty. This walk will showcase the work being done with MDC partner Lafayette Park Conservancy. This walk will be approximately 1.5 miles. Register here: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okS

Willmore Park, Thursday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.: Established in 1947, this park along the southern border of St. Louis City offers a mix of trees and lakes along a winding path. This walk will showcase the work being done with MDC partner St. Louis City Parks. This walk will be approximately 1.5 miles. Register here: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okT.