Jessica Reno Joins Alias Creative, Bringing Big-Brand Experience to a Growing Communications & Strategic Planning Team

Joining Alias Creative gives me the space to bring that energy to brands I love, across industries I’m passionate about.” — Jessica Reno

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alias Creative , a Chicago-based marketing and communications firm, has announced the addition of Jessica Reno as Executive Account Manager and Communications Specialist. Reno—whose career spans more than 20 years in hospitality and marketing—has made a name for herself by blending creative vision with measurable growth strategies.At Alias, Reno leads social media, communications, and marketing consultation for a growing roster of clients, including major restaurant groups, real estate franchises, and retailers in the home + interior design space. She has already expanded the firm’s portfolio with high-profile accounts, helping brands stand out in crowded markets.Reno’s résumé includes hands-on wins with Howard Hanna SB Real Estate, where she drove digital campaigns, ROI-focused advertising, and large-scale client events while supporting the company’s expansion; the University of Notre Dame, where she launched multiple hospitality outlets and unified operations during the pandemic; Hilton Worldwide, where she opened and staffed a new hotel property and maintained top-tier guest satisfaction rankings; and Chicago’s Merchandise Mart, where she helped create an in-house restaurant and catering concept that generated more than $1M in its first year."Marketing is about connection—finding the story that resonates and delivering it in a way that feels fresh and real," said Reno.Now back in her hometown of South Bend after years in Chicago, Reno is focused on building authentic partnerships throughout the Midwest while continuing to serve national clients.Her move signals Alias Creative’s investment in bold, innovative voices shaping the future of marketing, particularly in spaces where women entrepreneurs and creatives are leading the way.ABOUT ALIAS CREATIVEAlias Creative is a Chicago-based marketing and communications agency specializing in social media, brand strategy, content creation, and event marketing. With a focus on creativity + results, Alias partners with clients across industries to craft campaigns that resonate, engage, and deliver.

