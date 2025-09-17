Jessica Reno Joins Alias Creative, Bringing Big-Brand Experience to a Growing Communications & Strategic Planning Team
Reno Steps on as an Experienced Executive Account Manager & Communications Specialist
At Alias, Reno leads social media, communications, and marketing consultation for a growing roster of clients, including major restaurant groups, real estate franchises, and retailers in the home + interior design space. She has already expanded the firm’s portfolio with high-profile accounts, helping brands stand out in crowded markets.
Reno’s résumé includes hands-on wins with Howard Hanna SB Real Estate, where she drove digital campaigns, ROI-focused advertising, and large-scale client events while supporting the company’s expansion; the University of Notre Dame, where she launched multiple hospitality outlets and unified operations during the pandemic; Hilton Worldwide, where she opened and staffed a new hotel property and maintained top-tier guest satisfaction rankings; and Chicago’s Merchandise Mart, where she helped create an in-house restaurant and catering concept that generated more than $1M in its first year.
"Marketing is about connection—finding the story that resonates and delivering it in a way that feels fresh and real," said Reno.
Now back in her hometown of South Bend after years in Chicago, Reno is focused on building authentic partnerships throughout the Midwest while continuing to serve national clients.
Her move signals Alias Creative’s investment in bold, innovative voices shaping the future of marketing, particularly in spaces where women entrepreneurs and creatives are leading the way.
ABOUT ALIAS CREATIVE
Alias Creative is a Chicago-based marketing and communications agency specializing in social media, brand strategy, content creation, and event marketing. With a focus on creativity + results, Alias partners with clients across industries to craft campaigns that resonate, engage, and deliver.
Clayton de la Chapelle
Alias Creative
+1 312-659-7919
clayton@weareyouralias.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.