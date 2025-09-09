A Limousine Connection (ALC) has announced its relocation to a larger, expanded headquarters at 1760 South Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALC Announces Move to Expanded Salt Lake City Location at 1760 South Redwood Road

ALC A Limousine Connection, a premier provider of luxury limo services in Utah, has announced its relocation to a new and expanded headquarters at 1760 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT.

The move comes as part of ALC’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to delivering high-quality service for corporate travelers, event clients, and leisure passengers. The larger facility provides additional space for fleet management, client services, and staff training, supporting the company’s 24/7 operations throughout Utah and beyond.

The expanded location positions ALC to continue offering seamless travel experiences, from airport transfers and executive travel to event transportation and customized tours. With a reputation for professionalism and reliability, the company’s move underscores its role as a trusted transportation partner in Salt Lake City and the surrounding region.

A Word from the Owner/Director

“This new location gives us room to grow, modernize, and continue raising the bar for luxury transportation in Utah,” said Marlin Baer, Owner of ALC A Limousine Connection.

About ALC A Limousine Connection

ALC A Limousine Connection is a luxury transportation company based in Salt Lake City, UT, offering high-end chauffeur services across Utah and Colorado. From airport transfers and corporate events to seasonal getaways and customized tours, ALC is trusted for its professionalism, reliability, and 24/7 availability. They are now headquartered at 1760 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City, UT.

