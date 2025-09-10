Printify Publishes New Guide Highlighting Leading Business Models for Artists and Designers

Leading Business Models for Artists and Designers

As the creator economy grows, Printify outlines leading business models giving artists and designers new ways to earn from their work.

Successful artists diversify income—commissions, digital products, subscriptions. It’s about finding the right mix that fits their style and audience, not relying on one model.” — Laura Želvytė, Head of Content at Printify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator economy is booming, projected to grow from $250 billion today to nearly $480 billion by 2027 ( Goldman Sachs ), while cultural and creative industries already generate $2.2 trillion annually and employ some 30 million globally ( UNESCO ). Against this backdrop, Printify, a global print-on-demand platform, has released a new guide that explores the leading business models—such as print-on-demand, direct-to-consumer, subscriptions, and commissions—that are helping artists and designers build lasting careers.Market contextOriginal paintings continue to make up over 80% of high-end contemporary art auction sales—indicating a high barrier to entry for many creators. Yet the online art market is growing rapidly, with art and antique sales reaching $11.8 billion globally in 2023. Printify’s guide helps level this playing field via accessible business models.What creatives needConsumer behavior backs this shift: over 50% of buyers prefer customized products, and 80% are more inclined to purchase items tailored to them and made by independent creators (Deloitte, DemandSage).The new resource explores six key models:- Print-on-Demand (POD): Create and sell branded products without inventory.- Direct-to-Consumer (D2C): Own your storefront and brand narrative.- Subscriptions & Memberships: Foster recurring income through special content.- Commissions: Offer bespoke creations that deliver higher margins.- NFTs & Digital Art: Tap into digital ownership trends and new collector markets.- Marketplaces: Leverage platforms like Etsy or Saatchi Art for visibility and ease.Why It MattersPrintify notes that while all models offer paths to sustainable income, platforms that integrate with POD provide a particularly low-cost gateway into product sales—empowering artists to start a custom brand quickly and scale as demand grows.Learn MoreThe full guide, Art That Sells: Top Styles and Strategies for Success, is now available on Printify’s blog About PrintifyPrintify is a global print-on-demand company headquartered in Riga, Latvia, with operations serving creators worldwide. Founded in 2015, the platform helps artists, entrepreneurs, and brands bring their creative products to market without inventory, shipping, or production headaches.

