Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The market for cancer in vitro diagnostics (IVD) has seen robust growth in recent times, with the market size slated to increase from $13.36 billion in 2024 to $14.32 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors such as heightened stimulation in cancer biomarker research, an increase in oncological trials that necessitate testing, expanded government health initiatives, enhanced support for lab infrastructure, and an upward trend in biotech funding, contributed to this historical growth.

It is projected that the cancer in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market will experience significant growth in the coming years, with its value anticipated to reach $18.62 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors that could contribute to this anticipated growth during the forecasted period include screening initiatives spearheaded by government bodies and NGOs, a graying demographic, increased consciousness about early cancer detection, more inclusive reimbursement coverage, and a growing reliance on point-of-care (POC) diagnostics. Key trends expected in this period are the advancement of liquid biopsy technologies, progress in next-generation sequencing, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the integration of microfluidics, and the inclusion of digital pathology.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market?

The escalating number of cancer cases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the cancer in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market in the future. Cancer is marked by the rampant proliferation and diffusion of anomalous cells in human body, which have the potential to trespass neighboring tissues and generate tumors. This surge in cancer incidence is associated with the aging demographic, combined with an extended lifespan and a decrease in mortality from infectious diseases, leading to an amplified number of older individuals at a heightened risk of contracting cancer. The cancer in vitro diagnostics (IVD) aids in cancer management by facilitating early and precise detection, tracking, and controlling of the disease through lab tests conducted on patient specimens, enabling swift medical decisions and ameliorating patient prognosis. For instance, in February 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, reported that the count of new global cancer instances hit 20 million in 2022 and is envisaged to escalate to 35 million by 2050, denoting a 77% growth. Consequently, the rising prevalence of cancer is stimulating the progress of the cancer in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Industry?

Leading corporations in the cancer in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market are concentrating on technology advancements like the CE-in vitro diagnostic (IVD) cancer testing kits to improve the precision, accessibility, and standardization of genetic cancer testing in various clinical environments. The CE-in vitro diagnostic (IVD) cancer examination kits are diagnostic tests that meet the requirements of the European Union's in vitro diagnostic directive (IVDD), ensuring reliable performance, safety, and quality standards for patient testing in European laboratories. For example, Invitae, a medical genetic firm based in the US, introduced FusionPlex Dx and LiquidPlex Dx in Europe in February 2022 to bolster its oncology diagnostic offerings. FusionPlex Dx allows for the sensitive identification of rare variants in FFPE samples for routine clinical utilization. LiquidPlex Dx facilitates non-invasive cancer genetic profiling through blood, delivering quick outcomes and capturing tumor diversity. This makes it a valuable tool for personalized treatment and disease tracking whenever tissue samples are scarce.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Growth

The cancer in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Reagents And Kits, Instruments, Software And Services

2) By Technology: Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry Or Immunoassays, Hematology, Coagulation And Hemostasis, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Other Technology

3) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Laboratories, Academics, Point-Of-Care Testing, Patient Self-Testing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Reagents And Kits: PCR Reagents And Kits, NGS Reagents And Kits, Immunoassay Reagents And Kits, In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Reagents And Kits, Others

2) By Instruments: PCR Instruments, NGS Instruments, Immunoassay Analyzers, ISH Instruments, Others

3) By Software And Services: Data Analysis Software, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Cloud-Based Data Management, Instrument Integration Software, Support And Maintenance Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Cancer In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), North America led as the largest region in 2024. The quickest projected growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report includes an analysis of various regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and, Africa.

