HoodTalk Music Festville Goes Global Through Twin Eagle Trade Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Eagle Trade has announced a long-term joint venture with HoodTalk LTD of Ghana to take the acclaimed HoodTalk Music Festville beyond West Africa and into international markets. The expansion will be spearheaded by Twin Eagle Trade’s Global Entertainment Division, with its first global stage set in the United States, followed by additional stages in other regions worldwide.

HoodTalk Festville has quickly grown into one of Ghana’s most anticipated cultural events, recognized for its electrifying performances, diverse artistry, and vibrant community spirit. With the theme “Party with a Purpose,” the festival also serves as a philanthropic platform, directing a portion of revenues from every show to the Dream Child Foundation, which funds healthcare initiatives for children across Africa.

“This partnership allows us to showcase the best of Ghanaian creativity and blend it with global talent, creating a music experience that entertains and uplifts,” said Steven Brown, CEO of 3eye Worldwide and Twin Eagle Trade / TE Global Entertainment. “Fans everywhere will know that when they attend HoodTalk, they are part of something bigger - helping children gain access to life-saving care.”

Rock Mason, Executive Director of Global Entertainment for Twin Eagle, emphasized the universal spirit of the festival: “Music is the world’s most powerful language. HoodTalk Festville is where continents, cultures, and voices come together on one stage. Our vision is to unite legendary headliners with emerging stars in unforgettable performances that inspire change.”

The global rollout of HoodTalk Festville will spotlight top international performers alongside Africa’s rising stars, spanning genres from Afrobeats and hip-hop to reggae, gospel, and world music. Beyond the music, the festival will foster a community of sponsors, artists, and fans united by a shared commitment to advancing healthcare access for children in need.

With HoodTalk’s proven success in Ghana and Twin Eagle Trade’s international reach, this joint venture positions HoodTalk Feastville to become a worldwide cultural phenomenon - one that celebrates music while creating meaningful social impact.

