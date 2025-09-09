UPRISER partner with Select Registry to deliver AI video to boutique hospitality

UPRISER + Select Registry: Transforming guest journeys with personal video and AI. Live demo at The Hospitality Show, Denver

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEUPRISER Partners with Select Registry to Bring Personal Video and AI to Boutique HospitalityCary NC – 8th September 20225 – UPRISER, the hospitality technology company transforming the guest journey with personal video and AI, has announced a strategic partnership with Select Registry, the premier collection of independent boutique hotels, inns, and bed & breakfasts across North America.Through this collaboration, Select Registry’s member properties will gain access to UPRISER’s direct-to-guest engagement platform, enabling them to connect with travellers through personalized video and AI-powered video messaging at key points of their journey—before, during, and after their stay.UPRISER’s platform helps properties:• Deliver authentic personal video to welcome and engage guests.• Leverage AI support to ensure consistent, timely communication at scale.• Drive higher Total RevPAR with upsells, direct bookings, and loyalty touchpoints.• Improve satisfaction by combining human warmth with digital efficiency.For more than 50 years, Select Registry has represented over 250 distinctive properties, each undergoing rigorous quality assurance to ensure authentic, memorable experiences. With UPRISER, these independent hotels and inns can now extend their unique stories and service values directly to guests—anytime, anywhere.“At UPRISER, we believe hospitality should feel as personal digitally as it does in person,” said Clive Thorpe, CEO of UPRISER. “This partnership with Select Registry gives member properties the tools to blend video and AI in a way that deepens guest connections, drives new revenue, and enhances loyalty.”UPRISER will also be showcasing its AI-powered video engagement platform at The Hospitality Show in Denver in October, giving hoteliers and industry leaders a first-hand look at how personal video and AI can transform the guest journey.Together, UPRISER and Select Registry are empowering boutique hotels and inns to deliver the kind of modern, high-touch experiences today’s travellers expect—without sacrificing the authenticity and charm that set them apart.For more information, visit www.upriser.ai and www.selectregistry.com Press Contact:Clive ThorpeCEOclive@upriser.ai888-401-3457

