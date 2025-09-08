Congratulatory Letter From Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul to congratulate him on his appointment as Prime Minister. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 SEPTEMBER 2025

His Excellency Anutin Charnvirakul

Prime Minister

Kingdom of Thailand

Prime Minister Anutin,

On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your election as the 32nd Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand.

This is a significant year as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. Singapore and Thailand share a long-standing friendship and robust partnership that has flourished across many domains. A recent milestone was the signing of the Implementation Agreement on Carbon Credits Collaboration, Singapore’s first with an ASEAN Member State. This reflects our joint commitment to sustainable development and advancing the green transition. More importantly, it demonstrates how our countries can work together to pioneer regional leadership in climate action.

I am confident that under your leadership, our cooperation will continue to grow in breadth and depth. We have rich opportunities to collaborate in the areas of digital economy and innovation, connectivity, and food security. I am confident that our sustained efforts will bring lasting benefits to our peoples and contribute to ASEAN’s collective resilience. I would like to extend an invitation for you to visit Singapore at the earliest opportunity and I look forward to meeting you soon.

I wish you every success in your new role.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong