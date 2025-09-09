Digital Utility Market Expansion to $594.2 Million by 2032 Backed by IoT and AI Adoption

Allied

Digital utilities are transforming the energy sector by combining intelligence, efficiency, and customer-centric innovation.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Utility Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology (Hardware, Integrated Solutions), by Network (Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2032" The global digital utility market was valued at $214.2 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $594.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032.The digital utility market is rapidly evolving as utilities embrace advanced technologies such as smart meters, IoT, AI, and cloud solutions to improve operational efficiency, grid reliability, and customer engagement. Growing energy demand, renewable integration, and regulatory mandates are further driving utilities to digitalize their infrastructure for real-time data insights, predictive maintenance, and sustainable energy management.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A109296 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀1. DriversThe rising demand for energy efficiency and sustainability is a key driver of the digital utility market. Utilities are investing in digital platforms to integrate renewable energy sources, enhance grid resilience, and manage decentralized energy production, ultimately reducing costs and environmental impact.2. RestraintsHigh upfront investments and concerns about data privacy and cybersecurity are major restraints. The digital shift requires utilities to upgrade legacy systems, which poses financial and technical challenges, especially for smaller providers.3. OpportunitiesAdvancements in AI, machine learning, and IoT are creating new opportunities for predictive analytics, automated grid management, and personalized customer services. The growth of electric vehicles and smart cities further expands the potential of digital utilities.4. ChallengesManaging large volumes of real-time data and ensuring interoperability between diverse digital systems remain key challenges. In addition, regulatory compliance across regions often slows adoption rates.5. TrendsThe adoption of cloud-based solutions, blockchain for energy transactions, and customer-centric platforms is emerging as a strong trend. Utilities are shifting from being just energy providers to digital service providers, offering bundled solutions and enhanced customer experiences.𝗦𝗻𝗮𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A109296 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The digital utility market overview is segmented on the basis of technology, network, and region. By technology, the market is divided into hardware and integrated solutions. On the basis of the network, it is categorized into power generation, transmission and distribution, and retail. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the digital utility market, driven by strong investments in smart grid infrastructure, renewable integration, and advanced utility customer engagement platforms. The presence of major technology providers also accelerates adoption.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, with countries like China, India, and Japan modernizing grid systems and expanding renewable energy projects. Government initiatives, urbanization, and rising energy demand contribute significantly to regional market expansion.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆:𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The digital utility market is moderately fragmented, with global players competing through technological innovation, partnerships, and acquisitions. Companies are focusing on developing advanced platforms to provide real-time analytics, cybersecurity, and end-to-end grid management solutions.Major players include Capgemini, Accenture plc, General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation., Schneider Electric SE., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens. These companies are leveraging digital technologies to strengthen their product portfolios and expand market presence across emerging economies.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• The global digital utility market is projected to reach $594.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032.• Software and services dominate the market, fueled by increasing adoption of digital platforms and analytics.• North America leads in adoption, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate.• Integration of AI, IoT, and blockchain is reshaping grid management and customer engagement.• Strategic collaborations and cybersecurity investments are critical for market competitiveness.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission MarketSubmarine Power Transmission Cable MarketElectric Transmission and Distribution Equipment MarketTransmission Sales MarketPower Transmission Component MarketBiomass Power Generation MarketCaptive Power Generation Market

