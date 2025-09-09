INTERNATIONAL PRIME AWARDS PARIS EDITION 2025 CELEBRATES GLOBAL EXCELLENCE

International Prime Awards PARIS Edition 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris, July 17, 2025 — International Prime Awards Paris 2025 Celebrates Global Leadership and Excellence at the Prestigious Automobile Club de France (ACF)organized under the leadership of the Founder Ms. Sujany Rodrigues and Co-Founder Mr. Daniel Salter.Mr. Laurent Attar-Bayrou, founder of the International Peacekeepers Association recognized by the UN, was Guest of Honor. Princess Isabelle Lafforgue, International Princess of Mindanao spoke on Cultural Diplomacy. Mr. Ferhat Mehenni, President of the Provisional Government of Kabylia in Exile reflected on resilience and advocacy. Mr. Rene Taieb, President of Jeune & Engage France, was recognized for his work in empowering youth and fostering civic engagement.Award Recipients:• Mr. Ahmed Mohamed Mostafa Elsayed Zayed, Founder & CEO, Saudi Masai Contracting Company, Saudi Arabia• Ms. Abiola Laseinde, CEO, Edniesal Consulting, Nigeria• Col Dr. Ajai Manohar Lal, Founder & MD, Forward Consulting, India• Ms. Anjili Hawoldar, Head of International Business Development, Myints Gourmet, Mauritius• Ms. Aysha Suleiman, Director of HR & Development, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone Authority (RAKEZ), UAE• Dr. Ahmed Fathy Aly, Oil & Gas Department Manager, Combined Group Contracting Company, Kuwait• Dr. Alexandre Horvath, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Cryptix AG, Switzerland• Dr. Amr Abol Enein, CEO & MD, CI Capital Asset Management, Egypt• Adventum Group, London, under Dr. Rajanya Ravasia• Mr. Barkat Virani, Principal, mSNb Designs, USA• Mr. Bumal Murchoyea, Finance Director–West Europe, DP World Logistic, France• Complete Sports, Nigeria, under Dr. Solomon Ojeagbase, Executive Director• Dr. Craig R. Cook, CEO, The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company• Mr. Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director, OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Limited, Ghana• Farah Social Foundation, Beirut, Lebanon, under Feryal El Moghraby, Director• Fifreedomtoday, UAE, under Ms. Hana Hamzeh, Founder & CEO• Dr. Harrison Nnaji, CISO, FirstBank, Nigeria• Dr. Hisham Omar Kamel Elazhari, Head of Operations, Saudi Research and Media Group, Saudi Arabia• Mr. Hamad Abdulla Aish, Service Owner – Data Center Management, FAB Bank, UAE• H.E. Ambassador Dr. Ibrahim Lawson Fofanah, Global Award-Winning Philanthropist, Global Lawson Charity Foundation, Bronx, New York• Mr. Hany Abdelhamid, Regional IT Leader, IBM, UAE• Dr. Ignacio Bonasa, Executive President & Founder, Liderarte, Spain• Dr. Indira Khurana, President & CEO, Laser Cosmetics & Pain Treatment Clinic, Canada• Mr. Jean Christophe Rousseau, Founder, Goldemotion, France• Mr. Jose Antonio Sanchez Marin, CFO/Independent Non-Executive Director, Swismen, AlphaSights, Dialectica, The Nut Club, Spain• Mr. Jun Tachibana, General Manager & Global Oral Healthcare Business Development, Lion Corporation, Japan• Ms. Lívia Tymková, Legal Consultant, International Law Department, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Slovakia• Liderarte, Spain, under Mr. Ignacio Bonasa• Ms. Mercy Odochi Agho, Senior Buyer, Hillking Limited (Seconded to Total Energies EP Nig. Ltd.), Nigeria• Dr. Misonso Mutungu Mardochee, Academic Secretary General & Manager, Higher Technical Institute of Likasi, Kai Peng Mining SARL, Africa• Dr. Naim Maadad, Chief Executive & Founder, Gates Hospitality, UAE• Pastor Robert Kayanja, Founder & Senior Pastor, East and Central Africa’s largest Church, Africa• Mr. Rashed Aref Alshaikh, Director of Strategy & Corporate Excellence Department, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai• Ms. Romchalee Chanprasit, CEO, Agronomics Bio Tech, Thailand• Ms. Smita Das, Founder / Principal Architect, Speaking Designs, India• Dr. Sameera Suliman Moh, Head of Innovation, Public Works & Services Department, UAE• Dr. Sherita Randjena Ramlal, Senior Policy Advisor, Ministry of Public Works, Suriname, South America• Mrs. Trang Fernandez, International Tax Lawyer, Holistik SA, Switzerland• Dr. Thousif Pasha, Executive Director & Private Advisor, Royal Office, UAE• Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan, Chennai, India• Mr. Mustapha Umar Ibrahim, Founder & CEO, Road Runner Mobility Tech Ltd, Nigeria• 7-Fifteen Capital Limited, Nigeria• Ms. Enita Anita Omuvwie, Co-Founder, Lumiere Studio, Carrolton, Georgia• Mrs. Juliet Chijioke Churuba, Sustainability & ESG Advisor, OBA Global Citizens, Nigeria• Ms. Ifeoma Eleweke, DevOps Engineer, Publix Super Markets, Florida, USA• Ms.• Ms. Sofia Calvo Niño, Senior Vice President, HBL in Latin America, Peru• Expierenciah Group, MoroccoGold Emotion, sponsored elegant champagne infused with 24K gold flakes and a nonalcoholic sparkling apple juice, meticulously crafted by Imperial Luxury SAS.

