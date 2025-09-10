Dangbei Extends IFA 2025 Momentum with Time-Limited Amazon UK Campaign, Sept 10–23, 2025

Dangbei highlights its latest projectors during a time-limited Amazon UK campaign, Sept 10–23, 2025, following its IFA 2025 showcase in Berlin. Dangbei booth at IFA 2025 in Berlin, showcasing its latest projectors and home entertainment innovations.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dangbei, a global provider of smart home entertainment solutions, announced today that a time-limited campaign will run on its official Amazon UK store from September 10 to September 23, 2025. The campaign follows the company’s participation in IFA 2025 in Berlin, where it presented its latest technologies to an international audience, and reflects its growing commitment to the UK market.Spotlighting demand for flexible home entertainmentWith UK consumers increasingly seeking versatile projection solutions for student housing, smaller flats, and family living rooms, Dangbei is presenting a curated lineup that combines portability with advanced performance. Dangbei Atom — An ultra-slim laser projector powered by Google TV, designed for modern streaming use.Original Price: £769.00 → Offer Price: £529.00 (31.2% off)Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0CL4G35WJ Dangbei Freedo — A portable projector with a built-in battery offering up to 2.5 hours of runtime, suitable for outdoor and mobile use.Original Price: £429.00 → Offer Price: £364.65 (15% off)Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DM635S3N Dangbei N2 mini — A native 1080P, Netflix-certified compact projector designed for small spaces.Original Price: £199.00 → Offer Price: £159.00 (20.1% off)Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DXVKH3PN Dangbei N2 (White) — A compact projector with enhanced brightness (400 ISO lumens) and smart auto-adjustment features, well-suited for everyday use.Original Price: £219.00 → Offer Price: £175.00 (20.1% off)Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G9ZDM8 Dangbei DBOX02 — A 4K home-cinema projector powered by ALPD laser technology, providing cinema-style projection at a competitive price point.Original Price: £1279.00 → Offer Price: £998.99 (21.9% off)Amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0D1G7JV8N Time-limited Amazon UK campaign (Sept 10–23, 2025)From Sept 10 to Sept 23, these devices will be available on Amazon UK with limited-time offers, giving consumers a clear opportunity to explore multiple options across Dangbei’s portfolio.Strengthening UK presenceThe UK campaign is part of Dangbei’s wider international strategy to bridge global innovation with local accessibility. By connecting the global stage of IFA with targeted regional initiatives, the company aims to make advanced projector technology more available to households worldwide.For more information, please visit the official Dangbei Amazon UK store.About DangbeiDangbei is a provider of smart entertainment solutions specialising in projectors and large-screen applications. Its products are used by over 200 million users worldwide, offering advanced visual and audio technologies for home entertainment, education, and productivity. Dangbei also develops software for large screens, providing a broad app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Learn more at https://us.dangbei.com/

