BeSharp Experts expands services to broader IT procurement and contract optimization

BeSharp Experts - Independent expertise on software licensing & IT contract optimization

Supporting companies in navigating complex software licensing and IT contracts while maximizing value and reducing unnecessary costs.

We ensure organizations only pay for what they truly need, maximizing value in software licenses and IT contracts.” — Kevin Pastor

BADHOEVEDORP, NH, NETHERLANDS, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeSharp Experts , an independent consultancy specializing in software licensing and IT contract optimization, is expanding its services. While the company originally focused on Microsoft licenses and contracts, it now supports organizations across a broader range of IT procurement challenges — from software licenses to telecom and network contracts.All of BeSharp Experts’ consultants bring over 20 years of experience in software licensing and IT contract optimization. They assist large national and international multinational organizations, ensuring strategic, cost-effective IT procurement and optimized contract conditions.The world of software licensing is complex, dynamic, and constantly evolving, with changes that can have a direct impact on IT budgets and operational flexibility. Organizations must navigate a landscape where contract terms, licensing models, and vendor programs frequently change — making it increasingly difficult to ensure they only pay for what they truly need.This reality is particularly evident with upcoming changes to Microsoft Online Services (M365, D365, etc.), which will see major pricing adjustments starting November 1, 2025. Understanding these changes and adapting procurement strategies is critical to avoid unnecessary costs and maintain efficiency.BeSharp Experts helps organizations make sense of this complexity. The consultancy provides guidance on license and contract optimization for Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, VMware (Broadcom), and IBM, and supports strategic IT procurement across mobile telephony and network contracts.According to Kevin Pastor, Managing Partner at BeSharp Experts:"Software licensing and IT contracts are often complex, dynamic, and constantly changing. We help organizations understand their true needs, optimize both their licenses and contracts, and negotiate the best possible terms — ensuring they pay only for what they actually use and gain real value, even in a shifting IT landscape."The expansion reflects BeSharp Experts’ core values of independence, transparency, and client focus, with the goal of helping organizations reduce IT costs, improve contract terms, and avoid conflicts of interest. By combining deep expertise, strong negotiation skills, and full independence from IT vendors, BeSharp Experts delivers tangible benefits for complex IT procurement projects.Microsoft Online Services: Key change effective November 1, 2025From November 1, 2025, tiered discounts on Microsoft Online Services (M365, D365, etc.) under EA and MPSA will be discontinued.This change has a direct impact depending on user level:• Level B (2,400–5,999 users): +6% price increase• Level C (6,000–14,999 users): +9% price increase• Level D (≥15,000 users): +12% price increaseImportant facts to know:• One single price applies to all levels A through D• Azure pricing is unaffected• On-premises pricing remains unchangedBottom line: Your next renewal or new purchase of online services will fall under the new pricing model, which can result in a significant cost increase for organizations currently benefiting from Level B, C, or D pricing.At BeSharp Experts, we help organizations navigate these changes and optimize licenses and contracts, ensuring they only pay for what they truly need — at the best possible price and terms.Schedule a free consultation today to secure maximum efficiency and avoid unnecessary costs.

