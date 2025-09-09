Photograph from "Travel Heals" 1333 CCC Bikeathon

Heritance Hotels & Resorts champions “Travel Heals” with CCC Bikeathon Partnership

COLOMBO , WESTERN PROVINCE , SRI LANKA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (26 August 2025, Colombo) — Heritance Hotels & Resorts announced its partnership with the 1333 CCC Bikeathon “Ride to Save Lives”, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to supporting mental health initiatives in Sri Lanka.

Now in its 12th year, the CCC Bikeathon spans 1333 kilometers across 13 cities, culminating on World Suicide Prevention Day, 10 September. As the riders' journey across the island, they will raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention, while also experiencing the beauty and diversity of Sri Lanka — from its coastal roads to its lush inland landscapes.

For Heritance Hotels & Resorts, this partnership goes beyond sponsorship. It reflects the brand’s belief in the transformative power of travel — the ability to step away, discover something new, refresh one’s perspective, and find balance. At a time when conversations around mental wellbeing have become more urgent than ever, Heritance champions the idea that Travel Heals, offering spaces where guests can ground themselves, reconnect, and be nourished in body and mind.

As a leading hospitality group with resorts across Sri Lanka and beyond, Heritance has long been a proponent of sustainability, culture, and community. Supporting the CCC Bikeathon is an extension of that ethos, aligning with the values of courage, compassion, and commitment, while lending strength to an initiative that gives thousands of Sri Lankans a voice, and more importantly, hope.

“Through this partnership, we are not only supporting a vital cause but also reaffirming our role as a corporate entity with a responsibility to society,” said Stasshani Jayawardena, Chairperson, Aitken Spence PLC. “Travel Heals is a philosophy we live by, and this collaboration allows us to extend its meaning far beyond our resorts, into the very communities we serve.”

Heritance Hotels & Resorts invites all Sri Lankans and Travellers alike to support the Bikeathon, celebrate life, and embrace the healing power of travel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.