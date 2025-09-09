New Book Never Stay Broke Debuts for Everyone One Bill Away From Crisis

Never Stay Broke, Joseph Rutakangwa's new book

A blunt field manual with actions that work now and compound over time using scripts and checklists to turn strain into momentum.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph Rutakangwa announces the release of " Never Stay Broke ," a hands-on guide tailored for the moment we are living in. Prices keep climbing, hours shift without warning, and bills arrive on time every time. Many households feel one bill away from crisis. Others are not in crisis but want steadier plans, stronger teams, and clearer daily moves. Students, hourly staff, parents, caretakers, creators, founders, and managers all face the same pressure. Paydays and due dates rarely line up. Fees land at the worst time. The result is stress and drift. This release meets that reality with practical steps and a path that keeps people moving.Never Stay Broke is different because it is organized by time. Readers start with actions for the next day, then build a weekly rhythm, then a month they can trust, then a year that holds, and finally a decade that compounds. Every section ends with what to say, what to do, and what to track. The pages use plain English. They show how to run hard talks, set priorities, and keep score without guesswork. The book includes one-page planners, call scripts for tough talks with landlords and lenders, plans that reduce end-of-month shocks, and scoreboards that make progress easy to see.Rutakangwa wrote this after years of leading products and teams through volatile cycles, and after his own season of being broke. It is the book he wished he had then. Each move was built with real people in real conditions. It works for those starting out, workers transitioning between roles, and readers who appear settled yet want a more stable plan. It respects attention, asks for small actions, and turns steady practice into durable progress.Early readers describe the work as clear and useful, not a pep talk. The release is available now on Amazon in print and digital.

