Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Market to Reach US $39.68 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Market?

In recent times, there has been a significant surge in the size of the bacterial and viral specimen collection market. The market was worth $20.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to swell to $23.86 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. This historical growth trend can be attributed to factors like an increased demand for early and precise diagnoses, a surge in the incidences of viral outbreaks, enhanced government funding, a hike in worldwide health spending, and the expansion of telemedicine.

The market for bacterial and viral specimen collection is anticipated to grow rapidly over the coming years, reaching $39.68 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The anticipated growth is attributable to the enlargement of international disease surveillance networks, increased funding into planning for possible pandemics, a heightened occurrence of infectious diseases, growing resistance to antimicrobial treatments, and elevated levels of bacterial infections. Key trends expected during this forecast period encompass advancements in technology, the inclusion of digital monitoring, the utilization of non-invasive techniques for specimen collection, the use of microfluidic devices, and the implementation of automated systems for tracking specimens.

Download a free sample of the bacterial and viral specimen collection market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27219&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Global Market Growth?

The growing incidence of infectious diseases is poised to drive the expansion of the bacterial and viral specimen collection market. These diseases, caused by harmful microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can be directly or indirectly transmitted from one person to another. The escalating incidence rate is mainly due to the rise in urbanization that leads to increased population density and intimate human contact, hence allowing diseases to spread faster and creating optimal conditions for the pathogens to spread within communities. The collection of bacterial and viral specimens aids in managing such infectious diseases by providing crucial samples necessary for accurate detection and diagnosis, thus enabling immediate and specific medical treatment. For instance, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a government agency based in the US, in March 2024, the count of tuberculosis cases surged from 8,320 in 2022 to 9,615 in 2023, registering an increase of 1,295 cases, while the incidence rate rose from 2.5 to 2.9 per 100,000 individuals, indicating a substantial upsurge over the year. As such, the growing incidence of infectious diseases is fueling the expansion of the bacterial and viral specimen collection market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Market?

Major players in the Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Diagnostics International AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Lonza Group AG

• Hologic Inc.

• bioMérieux SA

• Quidel Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• DiaSorin S.p.A.

• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Market?

Leading players in the bacterial and viral specimen collection market are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions like viral DNA and RNA extraction kits to enhance the precision, rapidity, and efficiency of pathogen identification and examination. A viral DNA and RNA extraction kit is a scientific instrument used to separate and purify viral genetic materials from clinical specimens for correct molecular evaluation and diagnosis. For instance, in April 2024, New England Biolabs, an American biotech firm, launched the Monarch Mag Viral DNA and RNA Extraction Kit, a magnetic bead-based purification kit crafted for speed, reliability, and heightened sensitivity in extracting viral DNA and RNA from various samples such as saliva, respiratory swabs, and fortified wastewater. It is adaptable with manual as well as automated workflows compatible with systems like KingFisher Flex and Agilent Bravo, facilitating high-volume processing. The kit amplifies detection sensitivity for decreased viral loads, comes with carrier RNA for better recovery, and is apt for subsequent applications like qPCR, RT-qPCR, ddPCR, and next-generation sequencing (NGS). The goal is to cater to needs in infectious ailment testing, viral genome sequencing, and environmental tracking with scalable, hands-off workflows.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Market Report?

The bacterial and viral specimen collection market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Bacterial Specimen Collection, Viral Specimen Collection

2) By Application: Diagnostics, Research

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutions, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Bacterial Specimen Collection: Swabs, Transport Media, Culture Plates & Media, Blood Culture Bottles, Biopsy And Tissue Collection Kits, Urine Collection Containers, Other Specialized Collection Devices

2) By Viral Specimen Collection: Viral Transport Media, Blood Collection Tubes, Saliva Collection Kits, Sputum Collection Containers, Stool Collection Kits, Other Specialized Collection Devices

View the full bacterial and viral specimen collection market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bacterial-and-viral-specimen-collection-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for bacterial and viral specimen collection. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the projected period. The market report accommodates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bacterial And Viral Specimen Collection Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fire Protection System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-protection-system-global-market-report

Sun Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sun-care-products-global-market-report

Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-safety-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.