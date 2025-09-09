New Insights Show Massage Can Help Ease Groin and Inner Thigh Pain During Pregnancy

groin pain in pregnancy

Spa Theory Mobile Massage Highlights Prenatal Massage as a Safe, Comforting Solution for Expecting Mothers in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, and West Palm Beach.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groin and inner thigh pain is one of the most common yet overlooked discomforts during pregnancy. Health experts describe it as pregnancy-related pelvic girdle pain (PGP), a condition that may cause sharp twinges near the pubic bone, aching along the inner thigh, or pulling sensations during daily activities like climbing stairs, turning in bed, or stepping into a car.Now, prenatal specialists are reminding expectant mothers that they do not have to “just live with it.” With the right combination of movement strategies, supportive therapies, and safe massage, relief is possible.Why Groin Pain in Pregnancy As pregnancy progresses, the pelvis and its supporting muscles work harder to adapt to the growing belly. This often leads to:• Pelvic girdle pain (PGP): stiffness or uneven movement at the pelvic joints, spreading pain to the groin and thighs.• Round ligament pain: sharp, sudden pains in the lower belly or groin, especially in the second trimester.• Pubic symphysis irritation: burning or pressure at the joint where the two halves of the pelvis meet.• Adductor strain: inner thigh tightness from overworked stabilizing muscles.• Sacroiliac joint sensitivity: aching at the back of the pelvis that radiates into the groin.National health services note that while these conditions are uncomfortable, they are usually not harmful to the baby and can be managed with proper care.Relief Options Backed by ResearchSafe and simple steps can reduce pregnancy groin pain:• Take shorter strides when walking.• Use pillows between the knees when resting.• Sit down to get dressed instead of balancing on one leg.• Try water exercise or gentle physiotherapy.• Use pelvic support belts when needed.Massage is increasingly recommended as a natural way to ease tension. Certified prenatal massage therapists use gentle, side-lying Swedish strokes to reduce muscle tightness in the groin, thighs, and hips. This is safe after the first trimester (13 weeks onward) and should always be discussed with a healthcare provider first.Spa Theory Leads in Prenatal Care at HomeSpa Theory, the #1 mobile massage service in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, and West Palm Beach, is making it easier for expecting mothers to receive prenatal support without leaving home. Their team of licensed therapists specializes in prenatal massage, deep tissue massage, Swedish massage, sleep massage, and couples massage—delivered right to the client’s doorstep.“Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but pain can take away the joy,” says a Spa Theory spokesperson. “Our prenatal massage service is designed to provide safe relief, helping mothers feel lighter, calmer, and more confident as they prepare for childbirth.”When to Seek Medical HelpExperts caution that groin pain should not be ignored if it is severe, constant, or accompanied by fever, vaginal bleeding, sudden swelling in the leg, or shortness of breath. These may signal more serious conditions that need immediate care.About Spa TheorySpa Theory is a leading mobile massage and beauty service, proudly serving Atlanta, Austin, Houston, and West Palm Beach. With a team of extensively vetted, licensed, and insured professionals, Spa Theory brings luxury wellness directly into homes. Services include deep tissue massage, prenatal massage, Swedish massage, couples massage, sleep massage, and more.For more information or to book a session, visit www.spatheory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.