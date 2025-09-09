Statement on fatal dog attack

Tuesday, 9 September 2025

On behalf of the NSW Government, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of 17-year-old Annalyse Blyton who tragically passed away at John Hunter Hospital.

This was an horrific incident that has resulted in the death of a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

I thank the emergency services personnel and bystanders who rushed to Annalyse’s aid during a very confronting situation, and the medical staff who provided care at John Hunter Hospital.

I also thank Singleton Council and the rangers who attended the scene. The Council is continuing to provide information to the Office of Local Government.

NSW Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Information will be prepared for the coroner and the NSW Government will closely consider any recommendations.

NSW has strong dog control laws to prevent attacks and improve the safety of our communities. The government is currently reviewing the Companion Animals Act 1998 alongside recommendations from recent coronial inquests into fatal dog attacks in NSW.

Our thoughts are with Annalyse’s loved ones in this terrible time.

