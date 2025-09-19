Submit Release
Council Circular 25-22 Release of Quarterly Budget Review Statement Data Return Templates

What’s new or changing?

  • The Office of Local Government (OLG) released the Quarterly Budget Review Statement Guidelines for Local Government (the Guidelines) in August 2025, with mandatory reporting to commence for the first quarter ending 30 September 2025. 
  • The 2025-26 Quarter 1 QBRS data return is available on the OLG webpage.

What will this mean for council?

  • The QBRS reporting requirements outlined in the Guidelines are mandatory. This includes use of standardised QBRS reporting templates to be presented to councillors, the community and to the OLG.
  • Both documents should be returned by 30 November 2025 to the following email addresses:
  • The QBRS Report is required to be tabled at a council meeting prior to submitting to OLG and must include the Responsible Accounting Officer’s statement.

Key points

  • Councils are required to commence reporting the 1st quarter QBRS under the new Guidelines by no later than 30 November 2025.
  • The Q1 QBRS report and QDR are to be sent electronically to OLG by 30 November 2025.
  • The QBRS Data return is available on the Council Portal here

Where to go for further information

  • The suite of QBRS Guideline documents are available on the OLG website.
  • The QBRS Data return is available on the Council Portal here
  • OLG is hosting a webinar to provide an introduction to the QBRS on Friday 26 September, 10:00am-11:00am. You can register to attend here.

Brett Whitworth
Deputy Secretary
Office of Local Government

