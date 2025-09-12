Following World Premiere, Brian Hunsaker to Release Critically Acclaimed Single "Power Over You" on September 12th

Official artwork for the new single "Power Over You" by Brian Hunsaker. (Image courtesy of Brian Hunsaker)

The dynamic power ballad, praised by The Big Takeover as "Hard rock... made by players who know how to kick ass," will be premiered on Rock Era Magazine.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent metal artist Brian Hunsaker willrelease his highly anticipated new single, " Power Over You ," on all major streaming platforms this Friday, September 12th, 2025. The release will be preceded by an exclusive world premiere on the award-winning Rock Era Magazine on September 11th.The single, a dynamic power ballad, has already garnered significant early praise from high authority music publications. Legendary independent magazine The Big Takeover calls it, "Hard rock... as made by players who understand dynamic and delicacy as well as how to kick ass and deliver the goods."Mixed by acclaimed producer Matt Dougherty (Megadeth, Disturbed), "Power Over You" showcases Hunsaker's soaring vocals and virtuosic guitar work. The track tells a cinematic tale of a sorceress returning from exile, featuring an international team of all-star musicians including Swedish drummer Mats Eriksson."I wanted to write a fantasy epic,” says Hunsaker. “It’s the story of a sorceress and her accomplice, bound together against a world that wants them destroyed. The song is a clash of magic, destiny, and the simple will to survive.”"Power Over You" is the latest single from Hunsaker's forthcoming 5-song EP, "Where Dreamers Fall," which was uniquely recorded inside his Ford Freestyle.For the full press kit, including high-resolution photos, a detailed bio, please visit the official EPK:📂 EPK: https://www.brianhunsaker.net/power-over-you-press.html About Brian Hunsaker:Brian Hunsaker is a Dallas-based metal artist known for his powerful vocals and intricate guitar work. His recent work has earned praise from publications such as The Big Takeover, Rock Era Magazine, and We Write About Music.Contact:Brian Hunsaker📧 brian@brianhunsaker.net

Brian Hunsaker - "Power Over You" (Official Lyric Video)

