Senate Bill 1003 Printer's Number 1148

PENNSYLVANIA, September 8 - purchase or rental of goods and services, printing, public

advertising by or through any medium, equipment, land and

buildings and for payment of any other expenses, as provided by

law or by this act, necessary for the proper conduct of the

duties, functions and activities and for the purposes specified

for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, and for the payment

of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the

fiscal year ending June 30, 2025.

PART II

GENERAL FUND APPROPRIATIONS

SUBPART A

EXECUTIVE DEPARTMENT

Section 201. Department of Human Services.

The following amounts are

appropriated from the General

Fund to the Department of Human

Services for the fiscal year

beginning July 1, 2025: Federal State

For breast cancer screening.

State appropriation....... 1,828,000

PART LXXXI

MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

Section 8101. Lapsing of unused funds.

Except as otherwise provided by law or by this section, that

part of all appropriations in Part II unexpended, uncommitted or

unencumbered as of June 30, 2026, shall automatically lapse as

of that date.

Section 8102. Applicability.

This act shall apply retroactively to July 1, 2025.

Section 8103. Effective date.

