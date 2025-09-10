AI Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Market 2025-2029: Key Drivers, Regional Outlook & Market Sizing Insights

The Business Research Company

AI Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Global Market Report 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for the analysis of electrocardiograms (ECG) using artificial intelligence (AI) has seen swift expansion in the past few years. This market is projected to swell in size from $1.68 billion in 2024 to $2.01 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This notable growth during the historical period is a result of the escalating prevalence of heart-related diseases, amplified adoption of remote patient supervision, increasing requirements for early detection of cardiological conditions, expansion in telehealth service offerings, and increased public awareness regarding heart health.

The size of the market for AI ECG analysis is projected to increase rapidly over the forthcoming years, reaching a value of $4.05 billion in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 19.1%. The growth during this projection period is primarily driven by growing governmental support for digital health, an increased emphasis on personalized healthcare, broader hospital investments in digital infrastructure, and a rising usage of wearable devices for cardiac monitoring. The advance in deep learning algorithms, proliferation of extensive annotated ECG databases, development of combined AI-human diagnostic processes, introduction of miniaturized sensors, and innovation in algorithms for detecting arrhythmias in real-time are among the significant trends expected within the forecast period.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Market?

The increasing prevalence of heart-related conditions is anticipated to boost the progress of the artificial intelligence (AI) electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis market. Cardiovascular diseases encompass conditions that affect the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension. The primary cause for these diseases' growing prevalence can be associated with unhealthy dietary habits, including excessive intake of saturated fats, trans fats, added sugars, and sodium. These dietary habits contribute to higher blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol levels, leading to severe heart conditions. Artificial intelligence electrocardiogram analysis plays a crucial role in diagnosing cardiovascular diseases by providing highly accurate interpretations of ECG signals. This technology aids in avoiding diagnosing delays via early detection of aberrations, thereby improving clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. For example, as reported by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a governmental agency based in Australia, in December 2023, the doctor-certified deaths due to coronary heart disease (CHD) in Australia saw an increase from 14,100 in 2021 to 14,900 in 2022. Hence, artificial intelligence (AI) electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis is considered a significant contributing factor to the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Global Market Report 2025 include:

• iRhythm Technologies Inc.

• Viz.ai Inc.

• Tempus Labs Inc.

• HeartSciences Inc.

• Neurosoft Software Production S.A.

• Tricog Health Services Pvt. Ltd.

• Anumana Inc.

• IDOVEN S.L.

• Ultromics Limited.

• VUNO Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Market?

Prominent businesses in the artificial intelligence (AI) electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis market are directing their efforts towards creating high-tech, efficient solutions like AI marketplaces to facilitate quicker cardiac diagnosis and improve clinical procedures. AI marketplaces serve as a unified platform providing access to a plethora of qualified AI diagnostics utilities, allowing healthcare institutions to incorporate sophisticated algorithms for quicker and precise diagnosis. For instance, in July 2025, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a health tech firm from the Netherlands, rolled out its electrocardiogram AI marketplace - a state-of-the-art platform aimed at incorporating AI-driven diagnostic utilities into IntelliSpace ECG and cardiograph systems. The marketplace initially introduced FDA-approved algorithms, starting with Anumana’s electrocardiogram AI low ejection fraction algorithm and provided these tools at the actual point of care. This breakthrough greatly speeds up the ECG review process, promotes early detection of cardiac failure through examination of 12-lead resting ECGs, and drastically upscales both clinical efficiency and diagnostic precision.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Market Growth

The artificial intelligence (AI) electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Type: On-Premised, Cloud-Based

3) By Medical Condition: Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Failure, Ischemic Heart Disease And Coronary Artery Disease

4) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Artificial Intelligence Electrocardiogram (ECG) Interpretation Platforms, Machine Learning-Based Electrocardiogram Diagnostic Tools, Deep Learning Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Software, Cloud-Based Electrocardiogram Analysis Systems, Real-Time Electrocardiogram Data Visualization Software

2) By Hardware: Wearable Electrocardiogram Monitoring Devices, Portable Electrocardiogram Acquisition Units, Smart Electrocardiogram Patches, Multi-Lead Electrocardiogram Recording Machines, Sensor-Integrated Electrocardiogram Devices

3) By Services: Remote Electrocardiogram Monitoring Services, Electrocardiogram Data Annotation And Labeling Services, Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Training And Validation For Electrocardiogram, Technical Support And Software Integration For Electrocardiogram, Clinical Electrocardiogram Reporting And Interpretation Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Market By 2025?

In terms of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Electrocardiogram (ECG) Analysis Global Market Report, North America had the highest market presence in 2024. The prediction is for Asia-Pacific to experience accelerated growth during the forecast period. The report encapsulates the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

