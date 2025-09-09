Candera CGI Studio Meets TI AM62P: Fast, Safe, and Scalable Automotive HMI Development

Candera CGI Studio now supports the Texas Instruments AM62P SoC

LINZ, UPPER AUSTRIA, AUSTRIA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candera , a leading provider of HMI development tools for the automotive industry, announces official support for the new AM62P automotive-grade SoC from Texas Instruments (TI) in its award-winning HMI design software, Candera CGI Studio . This cooperation enables OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to efficiently develop and validate high-performance graphical user interfaces for applications such as digital clusters and infotainment systems.A cost-effective graphics platform for next-gen automotive displaysThe TI AM62P Arm-based processor is a high-efficiency SoC that integrates a powerful 3D GPU, 4K video codec, and real-time capable MCU cores. It is designed for use in modern automotive HMI systems in cost-sensitive production vehicles.Candera CGI Studio, one of the most widely used HMI tools in the automotive sector, now natively supports the AM62P device. This allows customers to quickly design, test, and deploy high-performance HMIs directly on the SoC.Functional safety at system level made possible togetherThe combination of CGI Studio and the TI AM62P SoC provides a robust foundation for functional safety in graphical HMIs. Designed with ISO 26262 in mind, the AM62P supports safety-critical system integration. CGI Studio enables the separation of safety-related content and supports the implementation of redundant visual elements. This makes the development of safety-relevant display features such as warning indicators or overlays both efficient and certifiable.Seamless integration and accelerated time to marketThanks to tight integration between Candera CGI Studio and the AM62P, developers benefit from a streamlined workflow from UI design and simulation to code generation for the target hardware. The TI AM62P delivers a balanced combination of GPU performance, reliability, and efficiency for long-term automotive use.“By supporting the TI AM62P SoC, we offer our customers a cost-efficient, high-performance platform for modern HMIs with the added benefit of being ready for functional safety use cases,” says Patrick Shelly, Technical Director North America at Candera. “But we don’t stop at automotive. CGI Studio’s memory-efficient and high-performance rendering engine, combined with its flexibility for scalable, cost-effective architectures, makes it an ideal choice for industrial, medical, and consumer applications as well. Together with TI’s powerful microprocessors, we offer a robust solution that meets the needs of a wide range of markets.”The collaboration between Texas Instruments and Candera highlights a commitment to providing powerful and safe SoC solutions for the automotive industry and beyond. With native CGI Studio support on the AM62P, developers gain not only outstanding graphics capabilities but also a clear path toward ISO 26262-compliant HMI systems.

