Bone Metabolism Tests Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Future Trends

The Business Research Company’s Bone Metabolism Tests Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Bone Metabolism Tests Market Worth?

The bone metabolism tests market has witnessed significant expansion in the past few years. The market, which stood at $1.90 billion in 2024, will soar to $2.06 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include boosted rates of osteoporosis diagnosis, increased awareness of bone disorders, a rise in postmenopausal women, enhanced use of DEXA scans, and a growing elderly population.

The market size for bone metabolism tests is projected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years. It is anticipated to reach $2.80 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The expansion during the predicted period can be linked to the escalating requirement for early identification of bone diseases, the growing use of individualized treatment strategies, increased emphasis on prophylactic healthcare, growth in home-based diagnostic check-ups, and the rise in reimbursement availability for diagnostic examinations. Key trends for the projected period encompass progress in imaging modalities technology, innovation in molecular testing techniques, boost in research and development investment, creation of AI-driven diagnostic interfaces, and advancements in point-of-care tools for bone testing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Bone Metabolism Tests Market?

Rising instances of osteoporosis and osteopenia are anticipated to drive the bone metabolism tests market growth. These musculoskeletal ailments are typified by degenerated bone tissue and low bone density, contributing to increased susceptibility to fractures, especially among the elderly. The surges in osteoporosis and osteopenia rates are an outcome of accelerated bone loss in aging populations, causing decreased bone density. Bone metabolism tests contribute to identifying and monitoring these conditions via the assessment of bone formation and reabsorption markers. They provide critical data on bone turnover, facilitating early interventions and treatment planning. For example, as per the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), a government statutory agency in Australia, osteoporosis accounted for 2,659 deaths in June 2024, which is equivalent to 10.2 deaths per 100,000 population in 2022, comprising 1.4% of all deaths. Thus, the escalating instances of osteoporosis and osteopenia are spurring the expansion of the bone metabolism tests market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Bone Metabolism Tests Market?

Major players in the Bone Metabolism Tests Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

• Hologic Inc.

• bioMérieux SA

• QuidelOrtho Corporation

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• DiaSorin S.p.A.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Bone Metabolism Tests Market?

Leading corporations partaking in the bone metabolism tests market are aiming to create enhanced products like blood-based diagnostic tools, making it possible for early, minimally invasive, and precise detection of bone abnormalities. Blood-based diagnostic instruments utilize blood specimens to find biomarkers associated with various health issues. In the context of bone health, these tools aid in detecting variations in bone formation and degradation, paving the way for early and non-invasive identification of bone disorders. For example, in September 2022, University Hospitals of Geneva, a hospital based in Switzerland, and the University of Geneva, a Swiss public university, introduced a novel device for diagnosing bone fragility that received marketing approval in the European Economic Area and Switzerland, obtaining the CE mark. This instrument evaluates bone quality via a blood test that measures periostin (k-POSTN), a protein connected to bone strength. This delivers a more specific diagnosis compared to current imaging methods like bone densitometry. The tool can single out those likely to suffer osteoporotic fractures, including those suffering from type 2 diabetes, making it possible for early therapeutic intervention and enhanced patient outcomes.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Bone Metabolism Tests Market Share?

The bone metabolism tests market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Test Type: Biochemical Tests, Imaging Tests, Bone Density Tests, Histomorphometry, Molecular Testing

2) By Product: Assay Or Consumables, Instruments

3) By Technology: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Other Technologies

4) By Application: Osteoporosis Diagnosis, Bone Disease Diagnosis, Fracture Risk Assessment, Drug Development, Clinical Research

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Home Care Settings, Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Biochemical Tests: Serum Calcium Test, Serum Phosphorus Test, Alkaline Phosphatase Test, Parathyroid Hormone Test, Vitamin D Test

2) By Imaging Tests: X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

3) By Bone Density Tests: Central Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Peripheral Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA), Quantitative Ultrasound, Quantitative Computed Tomography (CT), Single Photon Absorptiometry (SPA)

4) By Histomorphometry: Static Histomorphometry, Dynamic Histomorphometry, Bone Biopsy Analysis, Fluorochrome Labeling, Trabecular Thickness Measurement

5) By Molecular Testing: Gene Expression Profiling, Micro Ribonucleic Acid (MicroRNA) Analysis, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Methylation Assay, Bone Turnover Marker Panels, Genetic Mutation Screening

What Are The Regional Trends In The Bone Metabolism Tests Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the bone metabolism tests market. The report anticipates that Asia-Pacific will witness the fast-paced growth during the forecasted period. The bone metabolism tests market report includes comprehensive coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

