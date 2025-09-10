Cell Processing Instruments Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Cell Processing Instruments Market?

The market for cell processing instruments has seen robust growth in the past few years. The value of this market is predicted to rise from $6.43 billion in 2024 to $6.95 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This impressive expansion in the historical timeline is linked to the escalating demand for uniform cell processing protocols, the intensified focus on individualized medicine, greater numbers of regulatory endorsements for cell therapy products, a surge in clinical trials using cell-based therapies, and the development of biobank and cell repository infrastructure.

The market for cell processing instruments is predicted to experience robust expansion over the next few years, increasing to $9.39 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The surge throughout the forecast period can be associated with enhanced application of automation in cell therapy production, growing attention on scalable cell processing methods, an increase in clinical tests for gene and cell therapies, higher investments in advanced bioprocessing systems, and an escalating demand for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant instruments. The forecast period will also witness key trends such as enhancements in closed-system automation, creation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cell analysis equipment, innovations in microfluidic cell sorting, advancements in integrated quality control (QC) machinery, and development of modular bioprocessing platforms.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Cell Processing Instruments Market?

The anticipated expansion of the cell processing instruments market is being powered by a surge in investment in biopharmaceutical research. Biopharmaceutical research relates to the scientific exploration and creation of therapeutic products sourced from biological resources or engineered to simulate biological molecules for disease diagnosis, prevention, or treatment. Growth in this investment is bolstered by an increasing demand for novel therapies to tackle the rise of chronic diseases and attend to unaddressed healthcare needs, thereby encouraging larger research and development endeavors for more targeted, efficient treatments. Instruments for cell processing provide assistance to biopharmaceutical research by providing proficient, standard, and scalable cell manipulation, expediting the progression and production of advanced cell-based treatments. For example, as per the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, a non-profit organization based in Switzerland, in December of 2024, research and development investments by 50 pharmaceutical companies amounted to $167 billion in 2022. As a result, the escalating investment in biopharmaceutical research is fueling the expansion of the cell processing instruments market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Cell Processing Instruments Market?

Major players in the Cell Processing Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Avantor Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Revvity Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Eppendorf SE

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Cell Processing Instruments Market?

Leading players in the cell processing equipment market are shifting their focus toward innovating novel methodologies such as multi-channel asynchronous processing to improve efficiency and flexibility in cell therapy development. Multi-channel asynchronous processing refers to a system's capacity to simultaneously execute numerous independent workflows on different channels, which allows different procedures to run concurrently without having to wait for each other to finish. Take for example, Singleron Biotechnologies GmbH, a biotech firm based in Germany, who in June 2023, released two innovative equipment, Python Junior and Matrix NEO, to boost and standardize single-cell analysis procedure. Python Junior simplifies the conversion of solid tissues into superior single-cell suspensions, utilizing dual separate channels and a combination of mechanical and enzymatic processing. Meanwhile, Matrix NEO provides high-capacity, fully automatic single-cell library preparation with chip priming, cell division, lysis, and nucleic acid capture spanning four channels. This supports a variety of applications and throughput scales in both research and clinical environments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cell Processing Instruments Market Report?

The cell processing instruments market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Cell Counters, Cell Imaging Systems, Flow Cytometers, Cell Separator Systems, Automated Cell Processing Systems, Other Instruments

2) By Application: Cell Isolation Or Separation, Cell Imaging And Counting, Cell Viability And Proliferation, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) And Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Cell Counters: Manual Cell Counters, Automated Cell Counters, Digital Cell Counters

2) By Cell Imaging Systems: Brightfield Imaging Systems, Fluorescence Imaging Systems, High-Content Imaging Systems, Live Cell Imaging Systems

3) By Flow Cytometers: Analog Flow Cytometers, Digital Flow Cytometers, Benchtop Flow Cytometers, Clinical Flow Cytometers

4) By Cell Separator Systems: Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting (MACS) Systems, Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) Systems, Centrifugal Elutriation Systems

5) By Automated Cell Processing Systems: Cell Expansion Systems, Cell Washing And Concentration Systems, Cell Harvesting Systems, Integrated Cell Processing Platforms

6) By Other Instruments: Cell Disruption Systems, Cell Viability Analyzers, Centrifuges For Cell Processing, Cell Freezing And Thawing Systems

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Cell Processing Instruments Market?

For 2025, North America leads the global market of Cell Processing Instruments as the largest region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the projected period. The report includes an analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Africa.

