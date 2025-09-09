One Man Will Walk 10,000 km Across Japan — the Longest Journey of Its Kind — to Confront the Nation’s Suicide Crisis

Danny Gallagher’s Tired of Walking turns grief into action, setting a record-breaking journey of hope to fight suicide stigma in Japan.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suicide remains one of Japan’s most urgent public health crises, claiming more than 21,000 lives in 2023 alone, according to the Japan Suicide Countermeasures Promotion Center (JSCP) . For more than a decade, suicide has been the leading cause of death among Japanese youth and young adults aged 15 to 39. Despite national countermeasure programs, stigma and silence continue to prevent many from seeking help before it is too late.Future Collective, a Tokyo-based creative media and youth culture agency, is breaking that silence with Tired of Walking, a documentary and social movement designed to confront Japan’s suicide epidemic head-on. The project follows Managing Director Danny Gallagher, whose personal story reflects the struggles faced by many. Gallagher endured depression, morbid obesity, alcoholism, and three years of homelessness before transforming his life through long-distance walking. After losing a loved one to suicide, he committed himself to walking 10,000 kilometers across Japan as both a personal pilgrimage and a national call for dialogue.“This walk is not about world records or clout seeking — it’s about confronting the silence that surrounds mental health in Japan,” said Gallagher. “We’re walking for those who can no longer walk. If sharing my journey inspires others to keep going, then we’ve done something meaningful.”The Tired of Walking project blends long-form documentary filmmaking with short-form, youth-focused media campaigns under the rallying cry #KEEPWALKING. Along the journey, Gallagher will interview survivors, families, monks, and young creators, amplifying voices that often go unheard. Serving as a spiritual mentor for the project is Soin Satoshi Fujio, a Buddhist priest at Yokohama’s Dokuonji Temple, who provides guidance on navigating grief, resilience, and the spiritual dimensions of suffering.Future Collective’s leadership team is deeply connected to this mission. Co-director Julian Domanski, who lost his best friend to suicide three years ago, now uses film as a way to transform grief into advocacy. “I’ve seen firsthand how a life can be erased by silence,” Domanski said. “Through Tired of Walking, we’re not only documenting a journey — we’re creating a lifeline.”Co-director Sean Osada brings another perspective. Entering the Japanese entertainment industry at a young age, he faced intense pressure and struggled with suicidal ideation. “I know what it feels like to believe you have nowhere to turn,” said Osada. “That’s why I empathize completely with this project. Vulnerability is not weakness — and if we can help young people see that, we can save lives.”The urgency of the project is reinforced by recent high-profile tragedies that captured international headlines. The 2020 death of professional wrestler and Terrace House star Hana Kimura after online harassment, and the suicide of acclaimed actor Haruma Miura the same year, shocked the nation and revealed how deeply stigma and silence still run in Japanese society. These stories underline why new approaches are essential.Future Collective aims to reframe suicide prevention through youth culture marketing, using the same digital platforms that define a generation. TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram will serve as conduits for short-form clips and live-streamed moments that bring mental health conversations into the feeds of millions. By pairing these platforms with a feature-length documentary, the campaign ensures both immediate reach and long-term impact.“As a father raising my children in Japan, I believe stories have the power to save lives,” added Domanski. “This project gives people a safe space to admit struggle and find strength in community. That’s how we change culture.”The concept trailer for Tired of Walking is now live on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/1007513938 . Additional information, resources, and updates are available at the official project website: www.tiredofwalking.jp . Future Collective is actively inviting media outlets, mental health organizations, and cultural institutions to share, partner, and amplify the #KEEPWALKING message.“Japan cannot afford to treat suicide as a silent epidemic,” said Gallagher. “We must talk about it, we must face it, and we must remind people that no matter how heavy life feels, there’s always a reason to keep walking.”Future Collective is a Tokyo-based creative media and marketing company specializing in youth culture campaigns and cross-cultural storytelling. Through projects like Tired of Walking, Future Collective demonstrates how creativity can drive empathy, awareness, and social impact.For more information, interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:Future Collective (Tokyo, Japan)Danny Gallagher — Managing DirectorEmail: Danny@FutureCollective.jpWebsite: www.tiredofwalking.jp Trailer: https://vimeo.com/1007513938

