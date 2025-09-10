Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Size Worth $1.12 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Worth?

The market size for carpal tunnel syndrome has seen robust growth in the recent past. There's an expected increase from $0.85 billion in 2024 to $0.90 billion in 2025, illustrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The past growth can be credited to the growing accessibility of wearable technology, rise in health care spending, expanding workforce in high-risk jobs, deeper integration of telehealth and distance consulting services, and escalating prevalence of diabetes and obesity.

The market size of carpal tunnel syndrome is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market is projected to escalate to $1.12 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The surge in this projected period attributes to an upswing in repetitive strain injuries, an increasing aging population, heightening cognizance for early diagnosis and treatment, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and an increased craving for ergonomic products. The forecast period signals major trends like the progression in wearable diagnostics, the incorporation of telehealth services, technological application in ergonomic solutions, evolution in non-invasive therapies, and material improvements in surgical techniques.

What Are The Factors Driving The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market?

The expanding occurrence of musculoskeletal conditions is projected to drive the carpal tunnel syndrome market's growth. The term musculoskeletal disorders encompasses injuries or ailments that affect the body's motion or musculoskeletal system, including the muscles, bones, joints, and connective tissues. These disorders are growing in response to sedentary habits and extended screen exposure, which result in improper posture and repeated muscular and joint strains. Treatment for carpal tunnel syndrome can be beneficial for these disorders, as it manages nerve compression, reinstating usual hand and wrist function and consequently relieving discomfort and promoting overall musculoskeletal health. For example, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities cited that in January 2024, 18.4% of individuals aged 16 and above reported living with a long-term musculoskeletal condition in 2023, rising from 17.6% in 2022 in the UK. Therefore, the increase in musculoskeletal disorders is boosting the carpal tunnel syndrome market's growth. Growth in the market is driven by rising healthcare expenditure due to better access to diagnosis and treatment

Who Are The Major Players In The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market?

Major players in the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc.

• Arthrex Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Össur hf.

• Breg Inc.

• MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE INC.

• Bauerfeind AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market?

Leading companies in the carpal tunnel syndrome industry are focusing their efforts on creating novel strategies such as machine learning models based on electromyography to boost the accuracy of early detection and customize treatment options for better patient results. An electromyography-based machine learning model describes a computing technique that uses EMG data to train algorithms capable of recognizing irregular muscle activity patterns. This allows for automatic and precise identification of neuromuscular abnormalities like carpal tunnel syndrome. For example, in February 2024, Aster DM Healthcare Limited, a multi-specialty hospital from India, introduced an AI-powered tool designed to diagnose Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) with increased efficiency. This system is capable of identifying the median nerve in ultrasound video footage with a 95% accuracy rate, accelerating and enhancing the diagnosis process. This improves patient outcomes by providing prompt, dependable detection while also minimizing the need for recurring tests and manual assessment.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market Share?

The carpal tunnel syndrome market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Surgical Devices, Non-Surgical Treatments, Wearable Devices

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence-Driven Diagnostics, Wearable Health Technology

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4) By Application: Diagnostics, Treatment

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Surgical Devices: Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release Devices, Open Carpal Tunnel Release Instruments, Surgical Kits And Tools

2) By Non-Surgical Treatments: Corticosteroid Injections, Physical Therapy Aids, Hand And Wrist Splints Or Braces

3) By Wearable Devices: Wrist Support Braces, Compression Gloves, Night Splints

What Are The Regional Trends In The Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Global Market Report. The forecast for this region shows continued growth. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

