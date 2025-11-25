A large commercial facility in the Philippines equipped with a Solaren-engineered rooftop solar system.

New article details how Perovskite-Silicon tandem cells will transform solar economics by generating up to a third more power per square meter for businesses.

Perovskite-silicon tandem cells are close to commercial use. What matters now is how they behave under tropical heat, humidity, and real-world operating conditions.” — Neil Pearce, Founder & Director, Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp.

MANILA, TARLAC, PHILIPPINES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses will see shorter payback periods as next-generation perovskite-silicon tandem cells increase energy output at the exact cost or lower.Commercial hurdles remain, but long-term stability against heat and moisture continues to improve. The momentum behind this technology is real. Global manufacturers such as Hanwha Q CELLS, LONGi Green Energy, and Oxford PV are preparing for a mass-market rollout. Oxford PV has already achieved industry-record efficiency results in controlled laboratory settings.A key part of the story is how these new cells behave in tropical conditions. That is where regional engineering, procurement, and construction firms play an essential role. The article highlights Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp. in the Philippines, which acts as a regional EPC contractor, testing and verifying the modules’ long-term performance under high heat and humidity before recommending them to commercial or industrial clients. Local expertise helps translate global technology into reliable solutions for end users.The article also urges anyone planning a solar installation or evaluating existing assets to ask practical questions. Is this tandem technology ready? How will future price drops affect upgrade paths? As production scales, the global energy shift may arrive sooner than many expect.Full article: https://www.technology.org/2025/11/24/perovskite-power-how-next-generation-solar-cells-are-poised-to-break-the-efficiency-barrier/

