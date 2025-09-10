Assistive Technology Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Assistive Technology Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Assistive Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Assistive Technology Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for assistive technology has seen significant growth in past years. The sector is set to expand from $28.35 billion in 2024 to $31.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Factors that drove growth during the historic period include enhanced awareness of digital devices, an increasing elderly population, an increase in chronic health conditions, a heightened emphasis on inclusive education, and extensive governmental backing and funding.

Anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years, the assistive technology market is projected to escalate to $44.90 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This predicted advancement during the forecast period can be resultant of a rising need for self-reliant living solutions, an upsurge in the demand for AI and IoT devices, increased healthcare spending, widespread acceptance of telehealth, and an increase in customized assistive devices. The forecast period will see key trends such as progress in wearable assistive devices, invention in brain-computer interface technology, the incorporation of AI into assistive solutions, advancement in smart home compatibility, and the growth of cloud-based assistive platforms.

Download a free sample of the assistive technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27212&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Assistive Technology Market?

The surge in demand for distant and telehealth services is set to catalyze the assistive technology market's expansion in the foreseeable future. These services denote the provision of medical assistance and consultations to patients utilizing digital communication technologies, eliminating the need for physical presence. The convenience factor is the primary stimulus for the escalating demand for these services, as they allow healthcare access from the comfort of one's home, significantly cutting down on travel time and facilitating prompt medical consultations. Assistive technologies amplify the benefits of remote and telehealth services by assisting individuals with disabilities or impairments to interact efficiently, acquire medical data, and participate in virtual consultations without any hindrance. For example, the National Health Service—a government department from the UK—reported in December 2023 that the number of registered NHS App users was 33.6 million, experiencing a 54% climb in monthly logins over the prior year from 16.8 million to 25.8 million. As a result, the escalating demand for distant and telehealth services is fuelling the expansion of the assistive technology market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Assistive Technology Market?

Major players in the Assistive Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Apple Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• ResMed Inc.

• Sonova Holding AG

• William Demant Holding A/S

• GN Store Nord A/S

• Cochlear Limited

• Invacare Corporation

• MED-EL Medical Electronics GmbH

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Assistive Technology Market?

The dominant players in the assistive technology market are prioritizing the development of innovative tech solutions including apps intended to assist those with compromised vision, thereby improving accessibility and providing personalized visual assistance. These apps act as a tool offering clearer vision and personalized visualization of the environment for visually impaired users. For instance, in September 2023, ReBokeh Vision Technologies, Inc., a company specializing in assistive technology based in the US, debuted an updated version of its AI-driven phone application, called ReBokeh Plus. This application offers users the ability to fine-tune their perception of their environment through the application of real-time video filters that cater to individual visual requirements. Developed specifically for those with moderate vision issues, the ReBokeh software modifies various visual factors like contrast and sharpness to amplify clarity. The Plus model takes this a step further by including advanced customization features, offering users greater adaptability. This innovation exemplifies the brand’s dedication to aiding those with visual impairments to perceive the world more effortlessly and autonomously.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Assistive Technology Market Growth

The assistive technology market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Mobility Impairment Devices, Visual Impairment Devices, Hearing Impairment Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Technology Type: Assistive Robotics, Wearable Technology, Smart Home Devices, Mobile Applications, Augmented And Virtual Reality

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Specialty Assistive Technology Stores, Hospitals And Clinics, Government Agencies And Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

4) By Application: Mobility Assistance, Communication Assistance, Sensory Assistance, Cognitive Assistance, Environmental Control

5) By End-User: Home Care, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Facilities, Employment Settings, Community Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Mobility Impairment Devices: Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walkers And Rollators, Canes And Crutches, Stair Lifts

2) By Visual Impairment Devices: Screen Readers, Braille Displays, Magnifiers, Video Magnifiers, Text-To-Speech Devices

3) By Hearing Impairment Devices: Hearing Aids, Cochlear Implants, Personal Amplifiers, Hearing Loops, Alerting Devices

4) By Other Product Types: Speech Generating Devices, Adaptive Switches, Environmental Control Systems, Cognitive Aids, Assistive Software

View the full assistive technology market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/assistive-technology-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Assistive Technology Market By 2025?

For the year referenced in the Assistive Technology Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest regional market. Predictions suggest that the Asia-Pacific region is set to exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions detailed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Assistive Technology Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

High Pressure Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-pressure-processing-equipment-global-market-report

Contract Cleaning Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contract-cleaning-services-global-market-report

Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-vacuum-cleaner-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.