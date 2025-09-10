Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Market to Reach USD $11.18 Billion

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Market?

In recent times, the market size for screening, diagnosing, and treating pre-cancerous dysplasia lesions of cervical cancer has seen significant growth. It is projected to expand from a value of $8.03 billion in 2024 to $8.60 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The prime factors contributing to this growth in the past include increased usage of pap smear tests, the initiation of more screening programs by the government, an upward trend in human papillomavirus infections, enhanced accessibility to healthcare services for women, a heightened focus on early detection and precise diagnostics, coupled with a surge in the number of diagnostic labs.

Strong growth is projected for the market segment of cervical cancer screening, diagnostics, and pre-cancerous dysplasia lesion treatment, which is expected to expand to $11.18 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This surge over the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as increased demand for human papillomavirus deoxyribonucleic acid-based tests, higher adoption rates of self-sampling kits, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations, a more concentrated focus on individualized medicine, and an uptick in cervical intraepithelial neoplasia instances. The forecast period will also see prevailing trends including progress in molecular diagnostic methods, cutting-edge AI-based colposcopy tools, developments in portable screening equipment, the inclusion of digital health in cervical diagnostics, advances in minimally invasive treatment methods, and the incorporation of cloud-based diagnostic data platforms.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Global Market Growth?

The rise in human papillomavirus infections is set to stimulate the expansion of the market for cervical cancer screening, diagnostics, and treatment of pre-cancerous dysplasia lesions. Essentially, human papillomavirus infections are a set of widespread viral infections originating from the human papillomavirus. These infections can impact the skin and mucous membranes and potentially lead to conditions like warts or, in certain cases, cervical and other types of cancers. The surge in human papillomavirus infections could be attributed to younger ages of sexual activity initiation, thereby increasing the virus exposure risk for younger people. The trajectory of these viral infections can be controlled and managed effectively by cervical cancer screening, diagnostics, and the treatment of pre-cancerous dysplasia lesions. These interventions facilitate early detection and appropriate action, stopping the transformation of human papillomavirus infection-related cellular abnormalities into cervical cancer. As an example, a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, a U.S. government agency, recorded 1303 HPV positive cases (a percentage of 32.9%) out of 3960 cases surveyed in southern Iran from July 2021 to July 2023. HPV infection prevalence, in this case, rose to 36.05% in 2022-2023, compared to 29.92% in 2021-2022. Therefore, it can be deduced that the escalating prevalence of human papillomavirus infections is fueling the expansion of the cervical cancer screening, diagnostics, and pre-cancerous dysplasia lesion treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Market?

Major players in the Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Hologic Inc.

• bioMérieux S.A.

• Sysmex Inostics GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Industry?

Prominent corporations in the sector of cervical cancer screening, diagnostic procedures, and precancerous dysplasia lesion treatment are prioritizing the development of sophisticated products like digital cytology systems. The goal is to increase diagnostic precision, minimize human inaccuracies, and better early identification of abnormal cervical cells. Digital cytology systems, equipped with high-definition imaging technology and artificial intelligence capabilities, are revolutionizing cervical cell examinations to detect abnormalities, affording quicker and more reliable results than the conventional manual microscopic evaluation. For example, in February 2024, Hologic Inc., a healthcare technology firm based in the United States, secured approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Genius Digital Diagnostics System, designed specifically for cervical cancer screening. This platform, powered by artificial intelligence, merges superior-resolution imaging with deep learning technologies to enhance the detection of irregular cervical cells, thus providing increased sensitivity and lowering the risk of false negatives relative to traditional manual microscopy methods. The system optimizes workflow by directing cytologists to specific cells and facilitates remote case analysis, signifying a substantial progression from traditional methods. It promises to boost precision, productivity, and cooperation within the cervical cancer screening procedure.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Market Report?

The cervical cancer screening, diagnostics, and pre-cancerous dysplasia lesion treatment market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Cervical Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Diagnostics, Pre-Cancerous Lesion Treatment

2) By Indication: Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN) 1 (Mild Dysplasia), Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN) 2 (Moderate Dysplasia), Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN) 3 (Severe Dysplasia), Invasive Cervical Cancer

3) By Age Group: 21–29 Years, 30–65 Years, Above 65 Years

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Specialty Gynecology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Cervical Cancer Screening: Pap Smear Test, Human Papillomavirus Deoxyribonucleic Acid Test, Visual Inspection With Acetic Acid, Liquid-Based Cytology

2) By Cervical Cancer Diagnostics: Colposcopy Examination, Cervical Biopsy, Endocervical Curettage, Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure

3) By Pre-Cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment: Cryotherapy Treatment, Laser Therapy Treatment, Cold Knife Conization, Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure Treatment

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cervical Cancer Screening, Diagnostics, And Pre-cancerous Dysplasia Lesion Treatment Industry?

In 2024, North America led the global market for cervical cancer screening, diagnostics, and treatment of pre-cancerous dysplasia lesions. The global market report 2025 anticipates a positive growth trajectory for this region. The report encompasses other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

