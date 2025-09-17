EMBD Finance and Raze Announce Strategic Partnership and $100M+ Tokenized Private Credit Vault

EMBD Finance today announced a strategic partnership with Raze Finance to launch a high-yield token designed for shorter-term investment lockups

This partnership represents the next stage of our mission at EMBD Finance: to connect high-performing digital businesses in alternative markets with global capital” — Advait Nair

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMBD Finance today announced a strategic partnership with Raze Finance, the infrastructure powering real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, to deliver a next-generation RWA yield offering leveraging Raze’s Vault-as-a-Service platform. The collaboration will launch with a high-yield token designed for shorter-term investment preferences, making institutional-grade opportunities accessible to a broader range of investors.

A New Standard in Tokenized Yield

This partnership brings together two innovators reshaping how capital flows into real-world assets:

EMBD Finance: A pioneer in embedded finance infrastructure connecting fast-growing FinTech innovators with crypto-native investors.

Raze Finance: The infrastructure tech stack powering tokenized real-world assets—private credit, private equity, real estate, and commodities, with built-in global regulatory compliance, investor onboarding, and smart contract automation and execution.

By combining EMBD Finance’s data-driven asset underwriting and monitoring with Raze’s compliant security token offering and issuance infrastructure, qualified investors will be able to participate in tokenized SPV vaults that offer exposure to real-world yields from embedded finance opportunities in the world’s fastest-growing markets.

Why This Matters

“Partnering with EMBD Finance allows us to bridge two critical pieces of the RWA puzzle: real-time, data-backed yield origination and seamless tokenized distribution,” said Brian Anderson, CEO of Raze Finance. “This unique offering gives investors access to shorter-duration, high-yield tokens, a product category that combines the trust of embedded finance with the efficiency of blockchain.”

“This partnership represents the next stage of our mission at EMBD Finance: to connect high-performing digital businesses in alternative markets with global capital,” said Advait Nair, Head of Strategy and Investments at EMBD Finance. “With Raze Finance, we can now offer institutional-grade transparency and compliance through tokenized vaults, delivering real yield to investors while channeling capital to FinTech innovators serving untapped markets worldwide. We see this as the future of a more inclusive global financial system.”

A $100M+ Milestone

With more than $100 million in assets moving on-chain through this collaboration, the Raze–EMBD Finance partnership represents one of the largest tokenized private credit initiatives to date, signaling the acceleration of institutional demand for compliant, yield-bearing RWAs.

The offering is expected to be available in early Q4 2025, beginning with non-U.S. investors only. Interested investors can register for early access and launch details at https://embd.finance/.

About EMBD Finance

EMBD Finance is building the intelligence layer that connects real-world embedded finance assets to global digital liquidity pools. Leveraging advanced data aggregation, real-time risk monitoring, and automated collections, EMBD transforms high-yield, productive assets into tokenized investment products. By creating a direct digital bridge between innovators and investors, EMBD delivers stable, non-synthetic yield while making real-world finance transparent, accessible, and tradable on-chain.

About Raze Finance

Raze provides the infrastructure layer for tokenized real-world assets, offering an end-to-end platform for compliant issuance, distribution, and management of tokenized private credit, private equity, real estate, and commodities. With built-in regulatory compliance, investor onboarding, and smart contract automation, Raze enables institutions and asset originators to unlock value, scale distribution, and deliver real yield globally.

Press Contact:

media@embd.finance

X.com/embdfinance

Stable Yields in a Volatile Market: The Power of Embedded Finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.