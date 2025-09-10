Demand for Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $3.14 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Market Be By 2025?

The market size for cell-based ophthalmic treatments has seen substantial expansion in the past few years. The projected growth from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%, signifies this. The surge during the historical phase is a result of the growing prevalence of eye conditions, escalating demand for vision restoration, increased acceptance of regenerative medicine, more incidents of age-related degeneration, and increased capital in clinical trials.

Anticipated to experience an explosive increase in the coming years, the cell-based ophthalmic therapies market size is predicted to reach $3.14 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. This projected surge during the estimated period can be credited to the escalating victories in cell therapies, the upward trend in worldwide healthcare expenditure, the rising number of elderly patients, the flourishing pipeline of groundbreaking products, and the growing application of stem cells. Significant trends expected to shape this prediction period include progress in stem cell and gene editing technologies, the cultivation of targeted drug delivery systems, breakthroughs in regenerative medicine for restoring retinal and corneal tissues, progress in biomaterials intensifying cell therapy effectiveness and safety, and the establishment of international partnerships.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Market Landscape?

An upsurge in ophthalmic disorders is predicted to fuel the expansion of the cell-based ophthalmic therapies market. These disorders include any disease or condition that affects the eyes, triggers vision issues, or harms eye health. As the population ages, there's an increasing incidence of eye diseases related to age, leading to vision impairment combined with extended life expectancy. Cell-based ophthalmic therapies work to fix or replace damaged retinal and eye cells to regain sight and stop additional harm, while encouraging regeneration and boosting overall eye function. For example, the Association of Optometrists, a representative membership organization based in the UK, reported in September 2023 that England documented 22,552 fresh vision impairment certifications in 2022, including 1,344 from diabetic eye disease, 3,614 from glaucoma, and 10,865 from age-related macular degeneration. As such, the escalating frequency of ophthalmic disorders is propelling the growth of the cell-based ophthalmic therapies market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Market?

Major players in the Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd.

• Healios K.K.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics

• Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• ActualEyes Inc.

• Neurotech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Market?

Leading organisations that play a role in the cell-based ophthalmic therapies market are concentrating on innovating advanced solutions, like allogenic cell therapy, to tackle unaddressed needs in the treatment of corneal endothelial diseases. Allogenic cell therapy involves the use of stem cells or other cells, donated by a genetically dissimilar member of the same species, in order to fix or replace damaged tissues, or to manage diseases. For example, Aurion Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology firm based in the US, declared the commercial introduction of Vyznova (neltependocel) in Japan in September 2024. Vyznova, purposed for treating bullous keratopathy, a severe condition impacting the corneal endothelium, is expected to be the first sanctioned allogeneic cell therapy aimed particularly at corneal endothelial disease, having garnered both regulatory and reimbursement authorizations in Japan.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Market

The cell-based ophthalmic therapies market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Therapy Type: Stem Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering

2) By Application: Retinal Disorders, Corneal Disorders, Glaucoma, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Stem Cell Therapy: Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy, Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy, Retinal Pigment Epithelium Cell Therapy, Limbal Stem Cell Therapy

2) By Gene Therapy: Viral Vector-Based Gene Therapy, Non-Viral Vector Based Gene Therapy, In-Vivo Gene Therapy, Ex-Vivo Gene Therapy, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)-Based Gene Therapy

3) By Tissue Engineering: Bioengineered Corneal Tissue, Amniotic Membrane Transplantation, Hydrogel-Based Scaffolds, Synthetic Polymer Scaffolds, Decellularized Tissue Constructs

View the full cell-based ophthalmic therapies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-based-ophthalmic-therapies-global-market-report

Cell-Based Ophthalmic Therapies Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for cell-based ophthalmic therapies. The projected growth status of this market is included in the 2025 report. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive overview.

