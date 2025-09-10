Kayvan Somani Publishes Insights on the Rising Role of Authenticity in the Age of AI

“And in that future, the real battle won’t be over who creates the most. It’ll be over who dares to create what’s most human.”

Kayvan Somani explores how AI-driven homogenisation is reshaping creativity, identity, and self-expression — and why we must act before we pixelate the soul.

As algorithms perfect imitation, only our flaws will remain ours; Our humanity therefore lives in the Imperfections we choose to keep.” — Kayvan Somani

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is changing not just what we create - but who we become. In a new thought-leadership analysis, Kayvan Somani, founder of The Conscious Group, examines how the accelerating use of AI-driven tools is quietly flattening human expression and reshaping identity itself.From personal branding platforms that can instantly generate websites and personas to algorithm-driven social feeds that reward conformity, Somani warns of a growing homogenisation of creativity, thought, and selfhood.“Everywhere we look, the lines between real and artificial are blurring,” Somani explains. “Reality and simulation are becoming inseparable. AI-generated images are now indistinguishable from photographs. News cycles are cut like movie trailers. Hollywood, gaming, and social media have taught us to process tragedy as spectacle and violence as content. We watch wars unfold on screens we hold in our hands. We see the suffering, the heartbreak, the loss - and yet we scroll past it, conditioned by the endlessness of it all.”Apple’s AirPods Pro 3, with their Live Translation feature unveiled this week, offering a microcosm of the bigger trend. They make language seamless - but also herald a new norm where AI intermediates even our most human exchanges, smoothing the rough edges of expression.“Yet there is a quiet cost hidden in this convenience,” Somani adds. “The small hesitations, the searching for words, the reading of microfacial cues - all the subtle rituals through which we truly connect - risk being lost. There’s beauty in the discomfort of trying to understand someone. But as friction disappears, so does the need to stretch beyond ourselves - and with it, the textures that make us human.”AI-first platforms like Lovable.dev are redefining how personal brands are built, offering full-stack websites, logos, and tone of voice from a single prompt. While empowering, Somani highlights the deeper implication: when tools use the same training data, prompts, and patterns, our identities begin to converge. Recommendation algorithms compound the effect. By curating the vast majority of what users see online, platforms increasingly reward sameness - collapsing creative diversity into algorithmic conformity.“Identity is shifting from something lived into something manufactured,” Somani argues. “When everything - from our brands to our voices - is designed to perform well on platforms, we risk reducing the self to a product.”This reflects a growing reality described by historian Yuval Noah Harari, who warns: “We are now learning to engineer bodies, brains, and minds. The main products of the twenty-first century will not be shoes, textiles, and vehicles, but bodies, brains, and minds.” Somani connects this directly to AI’s accelerating influence: “As AI begins to mediate our identities, we have to ask - are we designing the tools, or are the tools designing us?”Socrates’ reminder that “to know thyself is the beginning of wisdom” feels newly urgent today. But Somani warns that in a world of designed authenticity, we risk outsourcing self-discovery to algorithms: “In digitising identity, we risk pixelating the soul. The danger isn’t that AI will strip us of our humanity overnight - it’s that we’ll slowly trade it away for optimisation, reach, and approval.”“Here lies the paradox,” Somani adds. “Platforms decide what rises, what’s buried, and increasingly, what ‘authentic’ even means. Yet if we use these tools with true intention - expressing voices that are unmistakably our own - the platforms themselves will eventually have to adapt to us, not the other way around.”Somani believes navigating this shift requires shared responsibility: creators must resist optimising purely for visibility, holding space for imperfection, friction, and individuality; platforms must evolve algorithms that recognise and reward originality, ensuring authentic voices aren’t drowned out by AI-shaped content; and society must consciously decide how much of identity we design versus discover - before the defaults decide for us.“If platforms fail to distinguish authentic voice from algorithmic output, the human essence risks becoming the commodity,” Somani warns, while acknowledging that “If algorithms dictate authenticity, is it authentic at all?”He concludes with a challenge for creators, brands, and platforms alike: “In a world where algorithms shape what we see, hear, and create, authenticity won’t just be valuable - it will be the last great rebellion."

