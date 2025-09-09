Be aware: The Hāna Relay will go from Kahului to Hāna Saturday, Sept. 13

Main, News Posted on Sep 8, 2025 in Highways News

There are No Lane Closures for the Event, so Drivers Should Watch for Runners on the Shoulder of Hāna Highway

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is asking drivers to exercise caution near runners taking part in the Hāna Relay on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Participants will be running along the shoulder of Hāna Highway from Kahului to Hāna. There will be no lane closures; runners will be directed to run facing traffic. Maui Police will be out on the course for support. There will be around 75 teams participating in the relay for a total of around 450 runners.

The race begins at 4:30 a.m. on Mua Street in Kahului, with runners heading east and turning right onto Kuleana Street and then making a left turn heading east onto Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A). Runners will continue onto Kala Road near the Kahului Airport cargo access. At the Kala Road and Haleakalā Highway intersection, runners will turn right onto Haleakalā Highway heading east.

At the Haleakalā Highway and Hāna Highway intersection, runners will turn left onto Hāna Highway and proceed on the highway to Hana. In Hana town, runners will turn onto Uakea Road and end at Hana Ball Park.

The race will officially end at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 13, but participants may still be on the course at that time.

For more information see: https://www.virr.com/MemberOrg/ValleyIsleRoadRunners2/Page/VIRRRaces

