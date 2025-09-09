Author Mitch Rubman Releases Turning 40, A Raw And Honest Exploration Of Life, Friends, And Family At A Milestone Age

Turning Forty by Mitch Rubman

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Mitch Rubman has released his latest book, Turning 40, an unflinching yet entertaining journey through one of life’s most defining milestones. From New York to Boston, Rubman crafts a story that blends the outrageous and the ordinary, weaving in strippers, friends, and family to reflect the chaos and clarity that come with entering this new decade.

At its core, Turning 40 is about confronting the realities of midlife—the moments of joy and laughter, but also the struggles, regrets, and uncomfortable truths that many prefer to avoid. Rubman shares the raw experience of reaching forty with honesty and humor, reminding readers that this milestone is not just about age, but about self-awareness and acceptance. His voice balances wit and sincerity, making the book both entertaining and deeply relatable.

For readers approaching their forties, or those already there, the book offers a chance to see themselves reflected in its pages. The questions Rubman raises—Have I lived the life I wanted? What comes next?—resonate universally, creating an intimate dialogue between author and reader. Rather than offering easy answers, Turning 40 invites its audience to embrace the contradictions of this stage in life: the joy and the misery, the stability and the uncertainty, the triumphs and the missed opportunities.

Beyond its candid storytelling, Turning 40 also provides a cultural snapshot of life between New York and Boston, showcasing how environment, friendships, and even unexpected characters shape our experiences. Rubman’s narrative demonstrates that turning forty is not just a personal milestone but also a reflection of the communities, cities, and people who leave lasting imprints on our lives.

Rubman brings both experience and perspective to his work. The author of nine previous books, he combines his storytelling skills with an academic background that includes a Master’s degree in Psychology and a BA in Planetary and Space Sciences. This unique blend allows him to explore not just the external events of midlife, but also the internal shifts in thought, feeling, and perspective that come with it.

Turning 40 is now available and promises to spark reflection, laughter, and recognition for anyone who has ever faced the reality of growing older while still trying to figure it all out. The book can be purchased directly on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Turning-Forty-Mitch-Rubman/dp/173331105X

