Avara Hosts Second-Annual Influencer Trip To Celebrate The Launch of Their New Fall Collection

Influencers on the trip: @emily_wickard, @gretchenrossi, @nashvilletash, @cyndispivey, @thefancyashley, @tanyafosterblog, @thebstinger, @cassiesugarplum, @themotherchic, @lori_and_leslie, @karinastylediaries, @lucyswhims, @laurenlefevre

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avara , the Dallas-based women’s clothing brand founded by CEO Emily Wickard, has officially launched its largest Fall Collection to date. Featuring printed statement dresses, classic and contemporary tops, and versatile accessories, the collection has everything women need to embrace the season with confidence and style.Avara hosted its latest brand trip at The Mollie Hotel in Aspen, Colorado—an iconic fall destination that perfectly captured the spirit of the collection. Alongside a group of longtime Avara partners, the team experienced the charm of Aspen while highlighting their favorite new arrivals . Activities included a custom hat-making workshop with Kemo Sabe, exploring the local town, mountain gondola rides, and a cozy group dinner at the iconic Catch restaurant. From day to night, the women showcased the versatility of the Fall Collection—proving how effortlessly the pieces transition for every moment of a busy social calendar.Designed with layering versatility and flattering silhouettes, the Fall Collection brings together trend-driven pieces and everyday staples. Avara’s design team focused on creating styles that feel fresh yet accessible, offering options that can be dressed up or down. Many of the items are Avara Exclusives, pieces designed in-house and available only through the brand, making them true must-haves for loyal customers and new shoppers alike.“Our goal with this Fall Collection was to give women pieces that feel fresh and stylish, but also wearable for real life,” said Wickard. “Whether you’re heading into the office, traveling for a weekend away, or just enjoying everyday moments, we want our ladies to feel effortlessly put-together without sacrificing comfort.”The Fall Collection also introduces a wide range of accessories designed to complete any outfit. This includes detail-rich faux leather and suede bags, standout jewelry, silky scarves, and must-have shoes that complement every look. By considering each element of an outfit, Avara ensures customers have endless opportunities to mix, match, and layer throughout the season.Whether preparing for fall festivities or refreshing wardrobe staples, Avara’s new arrivals strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. From statement pieces to everyday essentials, the Fall Collection offers endless outfit possibilities for the season ahead.To shop the Fall Collection and more, visit shopavara.com and discover styles made for women everywhere.ABOUT AVARA:Avara, founded in 2018 by Emily Wickard, aims to provide curated high-quality clothing at a desirable price point and a unique shopping experience to all their customers. Today, Avara continues to grow as a go-to fashion brand for women seeking confidence and support through both their wardrobe and shopping journey. Avara has worked to cultivate a strong community of Avaraistas–a group of women who share, support, and celebrate their love for fashion.Avara focuses on its online store and digital strategy by collaborating with fashion and lifestyle influencers to extend its reach and strengthen the Avaraista community. In addition, Avara stays true to an in-person shopping experience at their flagship Dallas location on 4329 W. Lovers Lane.

