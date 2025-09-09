Author Timothy Street Releases Church From The Feds, A True Crime Narrative Of Cartels, Trials, And Redemption

Church From The Feds by Timothy Street

A gripping first installment in a four-volume series that blends DEA reports, trial transcripts, and faith into a powerful story of crime and transformation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and faith leader Timothy Street announces the release of his new book, Church From The Feds, a gripping true crime narrative drawn from authentic DEA reports and federal trial transcripts. This high-stakes story immerses readers in the dangerous world of drug trafficking, government investigations, and courtroom drama while uncovering a profound thread of faith and redemption.

The book traces Street’s own journey through the perilous reality of working with a Mexican cartel, interwoven with federal prosecution records that bring raw authenticity and vivid detail. While filled with action, suspense, and shocking revelations, Church From The Feds goes far beyond a crime story—it serves as a spiritual testimony. Street demonstrates how even in the darkest places, faith can spark resilience, transformation, and renewed purpose.

“My inspiration for writing this book was to highlight the journey and challenges I faced while also providing readers with a unique perspective on faith and redemption,” Street explains.

At its heart, the book reflects Street’s honesty and willingness to confront his past, offering not only entertainment but also guidance for those navigating their own struggles. True crime enthusiasts intrigued by legal and government proceedings—as well as readers interested in stories of personal transformation—will find the book compelling. With its fusion of action, suspense, and spiritual insight, Church From The Feds appeals to both secular and faith-based audiences seeking a story that is as real as it is redemptive.

Beyond the page, Timothy Street is more than an author—he is a man of faith, a jeweler, and the founder of Household of Faith Publishing, dedicated to uplifting Christian authors and self-help voices. Holding several degrees in theology, including an associate’s and bachelor’s in Pastoral Ministry, Street offers a rare perspective that blends the grittiness of true crime with the hope of spiritual renewal.

Street has also become a powerful voice on stage, speaking to audiences about his transformation “from kingpin to kingdom.” He candidly shares the realities of life inside the drug trade, federal trials, and DEA investigations, while offering hope through his pioneering work in prison reentry. His testimony resonates deeply with at-risk youth, to whom he speaks about choices, consequences, and faith, as well as with church leaders seeking to build resilient ministries rooted in honesty, humility, and redemption.

Church From The Feds marks the beginning of a four-volume series, each installment promising new layers of action, depth, and testimony.

The first book will be officially released on September 15, 2025, offering readers an unfiltered look at crime, justice, and redemption through the eyes of someone who lived it.

