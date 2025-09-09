Pantheon Entertainment and Tonic DNA team up with Magic Hill Entertainment on Animation Feature Hidden Dragon

Movie Poster for Hidden Dragon

Pantheon Entertainment and Tonic DNA team up with Magic Hill Entertainment on a new animated feature: Hidden Dragon which is set to release in 2027.

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hidden Dragon is an ambitious upcoming feature-length film, with stunning state-of-the-art visuals, thrilling adventure, and a timely story about overcoming conflict and restoring the human spirit of peace and coexistence. Helmed by Award Winning Director Boqing Tang of, Entance Exam & Shootout, and Produced by Andrew Sugerman, Hidden Dragon is on course to be launched in 2027.A World Once at Peace, Now in ConflictSet in a world where humans and dragons once lived in harmony, above and below the sea, that peaceful coexistence has now erupted into conflict. Hidden Dragon follows a young dragon outcast, Hei, tasked with returning a lost human girl, Mei, to her village undetected. Along the way, the unlikely pair forge a bond that challenge myths, divisions, and highlights overcoming cultural prejudices.A Timely Universal Story of Acceptance"Hidden Dragon is not just a film about dragons and humans—it’s a story about embracing differences, rejecting segregation, bias, and living in a world where respect and tolerance are considered normal," said Boqing Tang, Director-Writer. "It's a timely universal story, and we want audiences everywhere to experience its message."Investment and Distribution OpportunitiesPantheon Entertainment is actively seeking Phase Two investment and distribution partners to complete and bring this high-profile project to audiences worldwide. Early discussions have generated keen interest from the distributor of Ne Zha 2, currently China’s most successful animated film ever, highlighting strong international market potential.About Pantheon Entertainment & Tonic DNAPantheon Entertainment – Los Angeles, “has produced over 35 films and television shows for global audiences with a commitment to high-quality storytelling and visual excellence. Our company creates feature films and television content designed to resonate across cultures and generations” – CEO, Andrew Sugarman.Tonic DNA - Montreal, QC, Canada, is an Academy Award Winning Studio with a 40+ year history of producing quality animation of films and series. Recent collaborations with Warner Bros and Disney Feature Animation include; Space Jam - A New Legacy, Bob’s Burgers – The Movie, Disenchanted and Central Pa

